IFS helps Marshall Aerospace & Defence Group scale its global defense manufacturing and service business

Nov 17, 2020 Ed Holden

To ensure visibility and control over mission-critical business processes such as manufacturing and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), international defence manufacturer and service provider Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group turned to global enterprise applications company IFS for a comprehensive enterprise applications platform.

UK-headquartered Marshall is a provider of managed services, integrations, and technologies for the global aerospace and defense (A&D) sector. Having embarked on a group-wide initiative to increase agility, competitiveness, and profitability, the company needed an enterprise applications suite that could scale with its manufacturing line of business and at the same time eliminate information silos and process inconsistencies across its divisions and sites.

Following a competitive bid process, Marshall selected IFS Applications 10 as it offered comprehensive and robust support for its complex project and composite manufacturing business, together with an MRO solution for heavy maintenance for its Hercules C-130 and other aerospace & defense customers.

By standardising processes with IFS, Marshall is able to monitor and analyze all business data from a centralized location while benefiting from a modern platform for support activities. The IFS solution is used throughout the value chain, from first contact with customers to estimating, planning, project management, production, shipping, MRO and in-service support activities. The company also leverages the IFS platform to manage all suppliers and contractors and to address complex trade control requirements of the international defense industry.

“For more than a century, Marshall has been entrusted with delivering state-of-the-art products and services to some of the largest and most respected organizations in the global defence space,” said Marshall Aerospace and Defence, Interim CEO, Gary Moynehan “We have reached this privileged position by adopting new technologies, constantly looking for ways to improve, and challenging the status quo. Leveraging the robust, industry-specific capabilities of the IFS solution, we are becoming more agile, competitive and profitable, allowing us to accelerate our enterprise performance as we continue to grow globally.”

Scott Helmer, President of Aerospace & Defense, IFS, added, “We are proud to be helping Marshall cement its solid reputation for product and service excellence. IFS’s continued investment in A&D business solutions is paying dividends for companies like Marshall, who are looking to increase efficiencies and enhance decision-making. We look forward to remaining in close collaboration with Marshall and to continuing our mutually beneficial partnership.”