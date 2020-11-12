New additive manufacturing software creates grid structures

Nov 12, 2020 Ed Holden

For the production of lightweight components and implants, the latest version of the 4D_Additive software from CoreTechnologie allows for the fast and easy creation of internal and external grid structures, so-called lattices.

The German-French software company CoreTechnologie has revised the lattice module of 4D_Additive to enable a fast and easy creation of lightweight components and implants. With the new advanced module various types of internal and external grid structures, so-called lattices, can be generated at the push of a button. The new tool includes honeycomb, gyroid, star and many other lattice patterns.

Integral Components

Due to their complexity, the majority of advanced grid structure types can only be produced using 3D printing techniques. The 4D_Additive software creates various structures for technical applications. Thus, through lattice structures integral components can obtain optimised properties, such as lower weight and higher strength or they can take on additional functions that are otherwise only achieved through assemblies.

Possible additional properties include mechanical energy absorption, absorption of mechanical vibrations, lightweight design of metal structures, thermal insulation, heat exchange, storage of thermal energy, sponge-like structures for storing gases, catalysis and distillation or implants with sponge-like structure for bones to grow into.

Optimised Properties

The technology will find many applications in the future when designing new products. The gyroid pattern, for example, has already found use in 3D printing because of its high strength for lightweight internal structures and ease of printing. The advantage of gyroids is that they never cross in the same layer and do not require support structures. Also, when components require high strength at low weight, gyroid lattice structures are advantageous. If components require compressive strength from transverse or both directions, cubic patterns are suitable. If only vertical compressive strength is required, triangular patterns are used.

Thermal Distortion under Control

In order to achieve the best possible heat distribution, the 4D_Additive software analyzes components for massive zones. These areas can then be hollowed and also filled with gyroid, honeycomb, star or grid structures using the new lattice module of the tool. The functions are easy to use and the calculation of the lattice structures is done automatically within a few seconds. Thus the new possibilities offered by grid structures offer many advantages for constructors and designers, that in the future will surely be used in many breakthrough products.