Teradyne drives supply chain innovation and growth with Kinaxis

Nov 10, 2020 Ed Holden

Kinaxis Inc., the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, is celebrating 25 years of working with Teradyne, an industrial automation solution provider, to enable end-to-end supply chain visibility, drive integration and collaboration across internal departments and external suppliers and accelerate strategic initiatives like M&A.

With $2.3 billion in revenue and 5,500 people worldwide, Teradyne brings high-quality innovations such as smart devices, life-saving medical equipment and data storage systems to market, faster. The company’s supply chain includes five Teradyne locations and four subcontractor sites managing a complex global network. Working in the high-tech industry with long-lead times, frequent demand changes and ever-increasing complexity, Teradyne is committed to maintaining high levels of service and customer satisfaction.

“RapidResponse has become an integral means for managing complex products with manufacturing and procurement networks spanning the globe,” said Steve Petter, VP of Global Operations, Teradyne. “It is capable of swiftly processing current and simulated scenarios, and providing the financial and supply chain intelligence necessary for decisive and insightful actions.”

Leveraging Kinaxis RapidResponse and concurrent planning, Kinaxis connects Teradyne’s end-to-end supply chain, integrating data from multiple ERP systems. This also includes incorporating cross-functional departments like marketing, finance, product and sales to ensure everyone is working on a shared and continuous up-to-date forecast for the entire organisation. Additionally, Teradyne has established deep integration with its manufacturing partners, many of which also use Kinaxis, to create a multi-company RapidResponse network. The result is the ability to run multiple simulations across the full supply chain network to fully understand financial impacts and trade-offs based on different scenarios that arise from disruptions such as tariffs and COVID-19.

“Teradyne is a fantastic example of how to build a strong supply chain foundation that provides the flexibility and agility to respond to change and to deliver on the service promised to their customers,” said John Sicard, CEO of Kinaxis. “With the ability to do scenario planning outside its four walls and leverage the insight of not only its internal team, but that of its external suppliers, means they can be more agile in their planning and maintain a competitive advantage. It is an honour to maintain the confidence of Teradyne as we continue to innovate and grow their supply chain maturity.”