Ivanti Wavelink enhances printer management capabilities for the supply chain

Nov 10, 2020 Ed Holden

Ivanti Wavelink, the supply chain business unit of Ivanti, has announced Ivanti Wavelink Avalanche now offers several new management and discovery capabilities for Zebra’s ruggedised thermal and barcode printers for the supply chain.

“Printing is very important within the supply chain today, yet it is a solution that is often forgotten and not well-managed, which can drive up costs when troubleshooting, or if printer supply levels are off target and need to be addressed quickly,” said Brandon Black, vice president and general manager, Ivanti Wavelink. “For the first time, through the enhancements that are now available with Ivanti Wavelink Avalanche, we are providing organisations with the ability to manage and discover their printers alongside other rugged devices, including Android-powered mobile picking and inventory management solutions.”

New features now available in Ivanti Wavelink Avalanche include:

Printer Discovery, Configuration and Centralised Management - Organisations can now discover, enroll, manage, configure and push files to any Zebra LinkOS printer, regardless of where it is located in the network, leveraging a single dashboard view.

Advanced Reporting - Organisations can track, monitor and resolve issues faster through reporting and alerts.

Direct Communication - Organisations can now connect to printers directly from the Ivanti Wavelink Avalanche console to push configurations or troubleshoot remotely, which dramatically reduces costs and avoids unnecessary service calls.

Firmware Updates - Organisations can quickly and easily complete software updates and ensure proper configuration across all connected printers.

Joe Wilson, vice president of global sales, Ivanti Wavelink, said, “We are pleased to be supporting Zebra through the new features and capabilities now available through Ivanti Avalanche. Ivanti Wavelink Avalanche is a proven solution that delivers powerful management, scalability, and security features to supply chain and warehouses around the world. It is the ideal solution for preventing cost-overruns and reducing outages in the supply chain with its ability to provide robust management for the warehouse’s entire Zebra printer infrastructure.”