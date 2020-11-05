Renovotec introduces high speed temperature screening system for the COVID-19 environment

Nov 05, 2020 Ed Holden

Renovotec, the rugged hardware, software and services provider for supply chain companies, is introducing a new high speed, accurate, data-secure and non-contact temperature screening system for at-entrance use in distribution centres and factories, stadia, airports and larger offices.

Honeywell’s ThermoRebellion system uses AI and thermal imaging technology to read skin temperature as individuals pass in front of its high resolution camera, generating an above-normal reading within two seconds that can indicate the presence of temperature-related illnesses including COVID-19, colds and flu.

The system uses a thermal image of the individual to determine skin temperature by focusing on facial features such as the inner canthi of the eye. It has already been successfully piloted in two of Honeywell’s US production facilities.

“This system is a game changer. It will help to protect worker safety and has the potential to save time and money by optimising attendance levels,” says Renovotec managing director Richard Gilliard.