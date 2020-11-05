Janam introduces state-of-the-art rugged gun

Nov 05, 2020 Ed Holden

Janam Technologies, provider of rugged mobile computers and contactless access solutions, has unveiled the newest addition to its XG series of gun-shaped, rugged mobile computers.

Built to thrive in scan-intensive applications, XG4 features a sleek, lightweight and ergonomic design and is claimed to be the world’s most affordable industrial-grade rugged mobile computer in its class.

Optimised to turbocharge workflows in warehouses, manufacturing facilities, distribution centers, plant floors, loading docks and back-of-store retail, XG4 helps businesses exponentially increase productivity, streamline processes and improve profitability.

Key benefits

Powered by Android 9 (Pie) with Google Mobile Services and upgradeable to future OS versions, XG4 is part of Google’s “Android Enterprise Recommended” (AER) program which provides an industry-best extended lifecycle.

With a brilliant, 4.3-inch, capacitive touch screen protected by Gorilla Glass 3 and a choice of three highly functional and ergonomic keypads, XG4 is specially designed for organizations that seek a versatile tool for capturing business-critical data.

XG4 is ideal for mobile workers performing line-of-business applications across the supply chain, including inventory management, stocking and replenishment, shipping, receiving, cross docking and e-commerce fulfilment, among others.

Equipped with a high-capacity 5700mAh battery pack, XG4 provides long-lasting power and allows users to rapidly swap a battery to eliminate downtime.

XG4 offers superior 1D/2D barcode scanning speeds, maximum motion tolerance and excellent reading capability for poorly printed barcodes. Janam’s XG4-ER offers impressive extended-range scanning up to 66 feet away with Honeywell’s industry-leading EX30 near/far imager.

With dual-band Wi-Fi with Fast Roaming and support for MU-MIMO, XG4 delivers lightning-fast access to voice and data for reliable connectivity.

Ultra-rugged yet impressively light at only 18.5 ounces (526 grams), XG4 can withstand 7-foot/2.4m drops to concrete per MIL-STD-810G and is sealed to IP65 standard for protection against dust and jetting water.

A standard 2-year warranty provides customers with both peace of mind and the level of service they require, at no additional cost, with optional Comprehensive Service plans available to those who want to further extend their mobile computing investment.

Harry B. Lerner, CEO, Janam Technologies, says: “With the rapid growth of the on-demand economy, businesses of all types and sizes are experiencing unprecedented pressure to provide better products, better service and better pricing, in an operating environment greatly challenged by a global pandemic. Outfitted with the most advanced mobile computing technology available today, Janam’s XG4 is purpose-built to help organisations across multiple industries modernise their supply chains.”