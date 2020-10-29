Handheld Group expands and moves to new dynamic global headquarters

Oct 29, 2020 Ed Holden

Handheld Group, the global manufacturer of rugged mobile computers, has moved of its headquarters in Sweden to accommodate current and future growth.

Handheld’s new global headquarters was custom-built in a decommissioned foundry in Lidköping, Sweden. The historic building with a prime lakefront position boasts a massive warehouse area able to cater to current and increasing sales volumes. The move offers Handheld’s employees an outstanding work environment and the ability to send and receive larger shipments for better customer service.

Retaining the building’s accents and character reflects the ruggedness of the company’s products while creating a modern headquarters twice the size of its former offices. “We are thrilled to be here!” said Thomas Löfblad, CEO of Handheld Group. “Handheld had a record year in 2019, and this move was driven both by our continued business growth as well as the desire to create the best work environment for our expanding team.”

This change fits well in a year that began with office expansions in Germany and in the U.S. With the renovation of the foundry, Handheld’s new global headquarters are bright, modern, stylish and custom-built for a company headed for continued growth.

Handheld’s line-up of rugged tablets and PDAs is specifically developed for field workers in industries such as geomatics, logistics, forestry, public transportation, utilities, construction, maintenance, mining, military and security.

