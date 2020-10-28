Manufacturing & Logistics IT - October 2020 edition

Oct 28, 2020 Datacapture Comments (0)

Welcome to the October 2020 edition of Manufacturing & Logistics IT. In this edition we feature a Special Technology Report looking in depth at the latest developments in the world of Automatic Identification & Data Capture and Mobile Computing.

Also included is an exclusive interview with Rob Goossens, CEO at Technologies Added, about the company’s highly innovative shared smart factory model and strong focus on digital transformation. Our regular updates on a number of other key technology- and personnel-related areas comprises the rest of the journal. These are:

  • AIDC/Mobile Computing
  • Warehouse Management
  • Manufacturing
  • Supply Chain Management
  • Training
  • Transportation Management

Comments (0)

Add a Comment





Allowed tags: <b><i><br>Add a new comment:


Editorial: +44 (0)1892 536363
Publisher: +44 (0)208 440 0372
Subscribe FREE to the weekly E-newsletter