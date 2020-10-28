Iptor achieves multiple success in Nordics

Oct 28, 2020 Ed Holden

Iptor, the Swedish-based, global provider enterprise resource planning, supply chain management, planning and logistics software and services, reports exceptional success in Norway, Sweden and Finland in the first half of 2020.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic the business has secured four major ‘wins’ with both new customers and significant increases in investment from existing customers. The company, which was acquired by Bregal Unternehmerkapital alongside investment from CEO Jayne Archbold and Chief Marketing and Product Officer Christopher Catterfeld, in January, has announced the following new contracts:

Swedish lubricating grease manufacturer Axel Christiernsson has increased its investment in Iptor by adopting its Iptor DC1 SaaS solution to improve efficiency and simplify processes. The company, which has production plants in Sweden, the Netherlands, France and the U.S.A and operates globally, needed to future-proof its technology. Adopting Iptor DC1 will help it reduce time consuming processes, become more streamlined and ensure capacity flexibility without additional cost – and always with high application availability.

Finnish high-performance luxury sailing yacht manufacturer Nautor has invested in Iptor SaaS to drive efficiency and expansion by upgrading to Iptor DC1 v11 and Project Chain Management. Moving from its previous on-premise software to SaaS means Iptor now takes care of Nautor’s entire ERP platform and infrastructure enabling the company to focus on its core business – producing the famous luxury Swan sailing yachts.

Norwegian headquartered Tess, which produces special hoses, hose fittings and other products related to hydraulics and subsea and is also the country’s largest distributor of welding and gas equipment, has selected Iptor as its provider of Cloud Managed Services, running Iptor DC1, its flagship cloud-based ERP solution. Iptor replaces Tess’ current hosting provider. With products distributed through more than 140 service centers across the country, all with locally adjusted products, services and inventory, the ability to be flexible and better manage capacity fluctuations without additional investment, was a key factor in the selection of Iptor.

Finnish heavy transport specialist VTA Tekniikka Oy has upgraded to Iptor DC1 v11. The company, which imports and sells lifting devices and cargo space temperature control equipment plus special technology for trucks, needed a technology solution that enables it to efficiently and simply manage its operations, allowing for capacity flexibility whilst maintaining quality standards. As well as the upgrade, VTA Tekniikka Oy are also implementing the Iptor Aperio open API platform. This allows VTA Tekniikka Oy to take advantage of the flexibility of advanced API based integrations and mobile solutions.

Jayne Archbold, Iptor CEO, said, “The challenges of the past six months have been unprecedented. However, it has also been a time where efficient operations, distribution and supply chains have never been more important, and technology plays a crucial role in this. Our customers have recognized the need to continue to invest in their IT and we are delighted they have shown trust in Iptor. We have made substantial investments in our technology over the past 18 months as well placing great emphasis on building long-term partnership with our customers. We look forward to continuing this for many years to come.”