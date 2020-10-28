Inside instantprint’s State-of-the-Art Green Warehouse

Oct 28, 2020 Ed Holden

By Ed Smith, freelance writer

2020 has been a pretty rough ride, economically speaking. But some businesses have managed to thrive. Take Rotherham-based printing company, instantprint, which has expanded its manufacturing facility, almost doubling the size of its production premises (from 86,900sqft to 145,000sqft).

instantprint was founded a decade ago by James Kinsella and Adam Carnell. The company has enjoyed a sustained upsurge in sales over the intervening period. It’s now the larger producer of its kind in the UK, supplying a whole range of printed materials – from flyers and posters to booklets and business cards. During the initial coronavirus lockdown, they moved swiftly to producing materials specifically to address the virus.

High-tech printing

Among the most eye-catching additions to the new premises is a Landa S10P nanographic printer. This cutting-edge device works by firing millions of plastic blobs of colour at a heated sheet, which is then pressed into a sheet of paper. It’s hugely efficient – and that’s a requirement, given the demand that the business must cope with. The facility must produce six business cards ever second – and devices like this one help it to meet those goals.

The Landa is the latest in a line of production investments, which cumulatively cost £20 million over the past five years. The company has brought in four Xerox iGens, two HP Scitex 11000 flatbeds, a Fujifilm Jet Press 720 and a 10-colour B2 Speedmaster from Heidelberg. That’s a lot of kit!

Green credentials

The company is dedicated to doing things in a way that doesn’t negatively impact the environment. It offers recycled flyers and business cards as well as fresh ones, so that customers have the choice of keeping things green. But it also sources its paper stock from FSC-certified suppliers.

The company is also ISO certified. This means that external auditors regularly visit to review the company’s environmental impact, and recommend areas for improvement. You might think of the ISO standards as a little bit like the food hygiene rating you might find on the wall of your local take-away – it provides an outside perspective on things.

97% of the company’s waste output is recycled. This is achieved through cooperation with a range of partners, and by training staff in the right procedures. There’s a ten-point check in place, which ensures that every printed product meets the required standard, and that is doesn’t need to be printed twice.

This war on waste comes right from the top of the business. instantprint co-founder James Kinsella said: “Having nurtured a small business, I quickly found out that you get what you pay for. My advice to any company looking to work with third parties, especially when it comes to waste management, is to do your research, trust your gut feeling on that company and never compromise on your values. It’s paramount to any successful partnership that the company you’re looking to work with practices a similar ethos to you.

Having visibility on where our waste goes is important to myself and the team at instantprint. When you’re in the manufacturing industry, a product’s life cycle is something all production facilities must take into consideration. From concept to that product being removed from the market, you have to ensure you have full visibility on every area of production and look to impact any area of wastage as efficiently as possible.”