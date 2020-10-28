From the road to the water: Combined transport with TIMOCOM and Bargelink

Oct 28, 2020 Ed Holden

FreightTech company TIMOCOM is expanding its reach with a further strategic partnership: It has started a cooperation with Bargelink, the marketplace for European inland shipping. These digital companies are working together to provide customers with new options for finding business partners – including for combined transports – thus helping them to expand their field of business.

Combine different modes of transport

TIMOCOM has been digitalising the road transport supply chain since 1997. Transport customers such as freight forwarders and companies from trade and industry use the Smart Logistics System to find service providers for their freight and vehicle offers, simply and without complications. On Bargelink, the online marketplace for European inland shipping, shipping companies and private owners can search for freight and offer cargo space on their ships. Logistics service providers, as well as commercial and industrial shipping agents, can offer their freight for transport and search for cargo space on ships.

By cooperating with one another, TIMOCOM and Bargelink allow their customers to expand their service provider networks to included combined transport operations. This means they can save time and process costs, and can find transport alternatives at better prices, on both the roads and waterways. They are bringing freight and vehicle space together, quickly and easily, which can lead to optimal capacity utilisation for various modes of transport.

Expand networks to include alternative modes of transport

“Our cooperation with Bargelink is an additional step towards networking within the transport industry with partners who, just like us, are driving digitalisation of logistics processes,” says Gunnar Gburek, TIMOCOM’s Company Spokesman. “Customers on both sides of the equation profit: they expand their network of transport customers and service providers, and have the option of utilising alternative modes of transport.”

Particularly in the face of fluctuating demands resulting from the coronavirus pandemic and the associated economics policy decisions, often made at short notice, a large European network provides the flexibility that businesses need right now. It helps them to stay agile when needed, and to find new business partners – regardless of mode of transport.

Every month, around 700 barges and up to 200,000 tonnes of freight are offered over Bargelink. In total, there are over 1,500 registered ships with a carrying capacity of around 3 million tonnes. In TIMOCOM’s Smart Logistics System, over 45,000 European customers advertise up to 750,000 freight and vehicle space offers daily. Both companies offer customers a flat-rate for use of their applications and services, so costs remain predictable. As neutral service providers, Bargelink and TIMOCOM give their customers access to independent marketplaces for goods transport across all of Europe.

TIMOCOM and Bargelink cooperate for more flexibility and alternative modes of transport.