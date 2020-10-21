REPL to expand customer deployments for Blue Yonder’s Dispatcher WMS

Oct 21, 2020 Ed Holden

Global retail IT consultancy and technology firm, REPL Group, plans to expand its ability to provide customer deployments for Blue Yonder Dispatcher WMS through increased professional services capabilities, as Blue Yonder’s Dispatcher professional services team joins the business.

Developed with retailers in mind, Dispatcher WMS provides a single view of complex high-volume warehouse operations and is a longstanding and popular choice for the delivery of intelligent warehouse management.

REPL will bring the latest version of Dispatcher WMS to more than 200 warehouses globally which includes a new user interface. By implementing Dispatcher WMS with REPL, existing and new customers will be able to benefit from the agile operability demanded by today’s fast-paced retail landscape, while seamlessly improving their business critical system, which will also mitigate risk, cost and business impact.

REPL is strengthening its consulting team as it works to integrate Blue Yonder’s Dispatcher WMS professional services consultants to the Group to drive these deployments and upgrades from within. In total, REPL has a team of 40 WMS system experts and more than 50 consultants able to support technology strategy, enhancement & optimisation, full project lifecycle systems integration, product training and added-value services like integration, testing automation, change management and programme management on WMS.

REPL expects Dispatcher WMS to increase the revenue generated by its WMS services by 30% in the first year and provide a platform through which it can continue to expand its current offering.

Mike Callender, Executive Chairman, REPL commented, “This is a great opportunity for us to strengthen our service offerings and to build out our already growing consultancy team. We’re pleased to take on Dispatcher WMS to ensure the hundreds of retailers, manufacturers and logistics providers using it can continue to get value from it and it can remain an integral part of their operations long into the future. We will continue to work with Blue Yonder in the transition of the service to REPL and we are delighted to welcome these new team members to the business.”

Bill Owen, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Blue Yonder, added, “REPL will be able to help us continue to service our customers and add value to customers using Dispatcher WMS now and in the future, enabling customers to get the most from this ever-popular technology. This strengthened collaborative consulting team will be able to provide immense value to REPL and its customers, taking with them in-depth knowledge of the solution to assist in the roll out of the latest version across Europe.”