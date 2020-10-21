Arvato takes new warehouse automation into use

Oct 21, 2020 Ed Holden

Arvato Supply Chain Solutions, part of Bertelsmann, has now expanded its intralogistics in the Netherlands, together with Inther Group, in addition to Germany. In the hypermodern logistics campus of approximately 165,000 m2 in Heijen (NL), orders are now collected and processed even more efficiently thanks to the application of state-of-the-art solutions.

Arvato Supply Chain Solutions is the internationally leading provider of order-to-cash solutions for end-customer-oriented industries. They are a logistics partner in The Netherlands for various international customers from the tech, consumer goods and healthcare sectors and are responsible for stock management throughout EMEA. Arvato not only supplies the retail trade with products, but also realizes the delivery to the end consumer within the e-commerce branch. Due to its centrally located location within Western Europe, in a logistics hotspot and excellent infrastructure connection, Gennep is a strong location for Arvato and an important gateway to Europe.

Complete order process

System integrator Inther Group was responsible for the complete order process, including material handling equipment, PLC software, field components and control cabinets. Inther also provided the integration of the label applicators, carton closer, carton erector, the delivery note inserters (ADI) and integrated scales. This integrated scale checks each order for weight after the order has been collected and automatically sends the current weight to the Arvato WCS. After this check, the complete orders follow three possible routes: the automatic packaging line, the manual packaging line or by-pass to shipping.

Martijn Herder - CEO at Inther Group: “What makes this project extra unique is the quick and short time in which we worked out this process together with Arvato, from concept to go-live.”

Automated Document Inserter (ADI)

Inther's Automated Document Inserter (ADI) has been placed at the packaging line, which prints documents fully automatically and adds them to a box. This has significantly improved the lead time and efficiency of the packing process. Automated printing and adding of documents is possible with all conceivable documents such as packing slips, invoices, manuals, return information and return labels. Each order is scanned to verify that the correct documents are being printed and added.

Inther Conveyor Equipment

The modular conveyor platform from Inther Conveyor Equipment (ICE) has also been used at Arvato to transport goods within the distribution centre. This is unique because of the short installation and commissioning time. All components (both mechanical and electrical) were pre-installed.

Cooperation

Martijn Herder: “We are very proud that, in addition to Germany, Inther Group has now also implemented the system for Arvato in The Netherlands. With this we emphasise the importance of our cooperation.” The on-site installation started in 2019 and the total expansion has now been fully taken into use by Arvato.