Analytics at speed – Kx launches Streaming Analytics 4.5

Oct 21, 2020 Ed Holden

Kx has launched an update to its streaming analytics platform, further enhancing performance while extending its capabilities for Internet of Things (IoT) data.

Kx Streaming Analytics 4.5 enables organisations to rapidly ingest, process, store and analyse real-time and historical data from millions of data sources to generate actionable insights for real-time decision-making. Whether deployed at the edge or in the cloud, Kx Streaming Analytics 4.5 delivers continuous intelligence, enabling customers to radically accelerate business processes while reducing the costs associated with data management at scale.

While IoT is generally accepted as being a key technology pillar of the 4th Industrial Revolution, adopting it can be hard, with 75% of IoT projects taking twice as long to implement according to analyst firm Gartner. Sensors can be embedded in a myriad of devices – from cargo crates to car engines – with data coming in many forms, formats, and volumes. When dealing with this complexity, firms are often faced with a trade-off between the management and analysis of their data leading to valuable data and insights being left ‘on the floor’.

Kx Streaming Analytics 4.5 solves these challenges by offering firms both high performance streaming analytics and a backing store that can ingest any amount of data, in any format and from any application at speed.

“No other analytics solution has the breadth of capabilities in both the management and analysis of data,” says Mark Sykes, CTO, Kx. “Capable of running on cloud, on premise or at the edge, Kx Streaming Analytics can analyse real-time and historical data at scale with support for any existing data structure. Deployable on commodity hardware with a low resource load and in-built data protection and fault tolerance, Kx Streaming Analytics is a game changer for organizations looking to extract the maximum amount of value from their data in an IoT environment.”

Built on top of the world’s fastest time-series database (Kdb+) Kx Streaming Analytics 4.5 adds the following enhancements from the previous version: