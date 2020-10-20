Celonis Execution Management System lifts barriers to execution capacity to maximise business performance

Oct 20, 2020 Ed Holden

Celonis has unveiled what it claims to be the industry’s first Execution Management System (EMS). The new Celonis EMS is designed to eliminate system complexity, the number one capacity killer in business.

All enterprises, large and small, run their core processes and operations through a complex mix of hundreds, and sometimes thousands of individual systems. The complexity of this rigid and fragmented system environment traps execution capacity, which hampers business performance.

The Celonis Execution Management System sits on top of processes and systems and unlocks capacity in real time. It leverages the Celonis process mining core to draw data from underlying systems and identify and measure capacity barriers. The new Celonis EMS system then provides the best-in-class knowledge, actions and automations to systematically remove these constraints.

Companies using the Celonis Execution Management System are constantly identifying and unlocking more capacity in their business. In finance and administration, the average touchless invoice rate is only 27%, where Celonis EMS customers often achieve 90%. In the supply chain, the average on-time delivery rate is only at 43% while Celonis EMS customers can achieve more than 95%. In customer service, the average Net Promoter Score is 32, compared to a score that is more than double for Celonis EMS customers who regularly achieved scores of more than 70.

“We are experiencing our generation’s version of the industrial revolution, where every process and business function is being refactored to compete and execute in this new world,” said Alex Rinke, co-CEO and co-founder of Celonis. “However, executives in even the best run businesses still struggle with removing system barriers, and that’s why we delivered our new Celonis Execution Management System.”

“For the last ten years, Celonis’ leading process mining core has enabled customers to find and fix process problems,” said Rinke. “The Celonis EMS enables customers to take the next step to unlock execution capacity in every facet of their business. We are blown away that Celonis customers are regularly seeing performance gains that result in a 5x return on investment in less than 90 days. We believe the Celonis Execution Management System will redefine how all of our customers manage their business execution.”

The Celonis Execution Management System

The new Celonis Execution Management System is built on top of the company’s market leading process mining core. The new Celonis system introduces a new set of applications, instruments, a development studio, and platform capabilities, all designed to help companies manage every facet of execution management from analytics, to strategy and planning, management, actions and automations.

“With Celonis, business transparency is really just the starting point — it’s important to understand where you have gaps in your processes, but the true power is the ability to move quickly to action, execution, and ultimately transformation,” said Jana Vondran, SVP Global Business Services, Ingram Micro. “We use the Celonis Execution Management System within our Global Business Services group of more than 3,000 associates where it helps us optimize and automate transactional processes, so our employees can focus on value-driving execution.”

New additions and updates include:

Celonis Execution Instruments: Formerly known as process mining analytics applications, Celonis has more than 170 instruments that enable process professionals to measure their current execution capacity and identify execution gaps.

Celonis Execution Applications: Formerly known as Operational Applications, available Celonis Execution Applications include: Celonis Opportunity Management, Celonis Accounts Payable, Celonis Accounts Receivable. These data driven applications measure execution capacity in real time, know which execution gaps have the biggest business impact, and provide the best-in-class actions to remove these barriers. Celonis Execution Applications can both automate routine decisions and activate the right people to take hands-on actions.

Celonis Studio: The new Celonis development studio allows ecosystem partners and customers to create Execution Instruments and Applications. Celonis also unveiled the first Execution Applications built by partners, Demand Driven Material Requirements Planning (MRP) Value Mining by Camelot, Controls Excellence by Protiviti and Value Added Tax (VAT) Control by Zailution, which all can be found in the Celonis EMS Store.

Celonis also announced the acquisition of Integromat, the industry’s most advanced online automation system. The addition of Integromat to the Celonis Execution Management System (EMS) provides customers with a way to eliminate system complexity from all levels of system, application and task automations. The Integromat automation system will be tightly integrated into the Celonis EMS and deepen the capacity of Celonis’ core automation engine.