Renovotec introduces rental scheme for Zebra RFID portable printer

Oct 15, 2020 Ed Holden

Renovotec, the UK rugged hardware, software and services provider for supply chain companies, is introducing a rental scheme for the new Zebra ZQ630, claimed to be the market’s only RFID-enabled portable printer according to Zebra.

Renovotec’s new scheme supports market demand for on-the-move printing, while RFID labels enable products and their associated data to be tracked through supply chains for optimum inventory control. The scheme will launch with a ‘rent five for the price of four’ offer running from 1 November 2020 to end February 2021. The ZQ630 rental service includes a ‘buy later’ option.

“The new ZQ630 is both portable and powerful, delivering warehouse speed and flexibility with smart RFID capability” says Renovotec managing director Richard Gilliard. “Market demand for mobile RFID label printing is accelerating as we approach the seasonal spike but there is some resistance to capital expenditure amongst supply chain users. Rental gets round the problem.”

ZQ630 profile

A new member of Zebra’s ZQ600 Series, the lightweight, comfortable ZQ630 is also durable, having a tempered glass display and seamless one-piece design, and uses a high capacity mAh battery that lasts an entire shift. The ZQ630 offers fast, secure wireless connections plus a large display, user-friendly interface and easily-customised menu. Zebra’s thermal printing ensures consistent, optimised performance according to the manufacturer.