Samsung announces the Galaxy Tab Active3 – built for the modern workforce

Oct 13, 2020 Ed Holden

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. has launched the new Galaxy Tab Active3, a rugged tablet based on the popular Tab Active2 design to meet the rigor of today’s mobile workforce with a sleek, compact design for portability.



The Tab Active3, which is now available in the UK, is built for how businesses operate today with increased emphasis on improving employee productivity and safety. The performance and productivity features are perfect for field-based employees and includes capabilities like Touch Sensitivity to help professionals, like first responders, who use gloves for working safely in the most challenging environments and conditions.



“The way the world does business is rapidly changing as we move away from the office and out into the field,” said Joe Walsh, Director of B2B at Samsung Electronics UK. “When developing the new Galaxy Tab Active3 we listened to feedback from our customers and partners and focused on creating a product that would make it easier to get things done. Not only is the Galaxy Tab Active3 more durable, but its performance has been upgraded to support the latest applications for maximum productivity.”

Built for tough environments

The Galaxy Tab Active3 is MIL-STD-810H certified to handle some of the world’s toughest jobs in the most extreme environments; its enhanced shock absorption is now able to withstand drops of up to 1.5 metres with an inbox protective cover and it is IP68 rated dustproof and water resistant, providing peace of mind when working in unpredictable outdoor environments.

Superior performance

Equipped with the powerful Exynos 9810 processor, 4GB RAM and up to 64GB internal storage, the Tab Active3 has the power to keep up with the digital businesses of today while Wi-Fi 6 with MIMO delivers super-fast Wi-Fi connectivity for greater data transfer speeds.



The long-lasting, replaceable 5050mAh battery also supports fast charging through USB and POGO pins so you can spend less time plugged in and more time on the task at hand. And for businesses that use tablets in a fixed location like a kiosk, Tab Active3 now supports “No Battery Mode” for power without a battery.”

Next level productivity

The Tab Active3 is a productivity powerhouse, providing a PC-like experience wherever work takes you. Samsung Dex is now available on the Tab Active3, ensuring dual-screen functionality so tasks can be picked up from anywhere, whether in the office, or in the field.

Additional Tab Active3 features include:

Capture Everything: The 13MP rear camera provides perfect clarity for both taking pictures or scanning detailed documents and the 5MP front camera is ideally suited to video or conference calls.

Augmented Reality: Google ARCore is now supported and enables new augmented reality services, such as remote training.

Quick Access: The Active Key on the side of the device allows instant access to the apps or programs used most often; great for emergency calls, scanning or Push to Talk and so much more.

Retail Ready: Galaxy Tab Active3 is optimised for camera-based barcode scanning to help retailers easily manage inventory and scan products for purchase. The Tab Active 3 also supports NFC with EMV Level 1 for payment.

Touch Sensitivity: When turned on in the settings, Touch Sensitivity allows professionals to continue using the Tab Active3 while wearing gloves. No more time spent taking gloves on and off.

IP68 Certified S Pen: Perfect for signature capture and managing complex documents in gloved environments, the S-Pen is also water and dust resistant.

Samsung’s leading mobile protection

Samsung strives to provide businesses with the best mobile products and solutions possible. As part of this commitment, the Tab Active3 and the rugged XCover Pro smartphone, will support up to three generations of Android OS upgrades. The Tab Active3 is also protected by Samsung Knox, our defence-grade security platform as well as regular Android security updates. Samsung Knox can also be customised by IT administrators to manage the programs and apps used across the business; giving complete control over the mobile fleet and allowing employees to focus on the job at hand.

Samsung’s commitment to enterprise customers

The Tab Active3 is the latest example of Samsung’s commitment to delivering the best experience for business customers around the world. The company strives to offer innovative solutions to help organisations get down to business with peace of mind, knowing they can count on Samsung to keep them safe.



This commitment is also paving the way for market recognition. Samsung was recently named as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Rugged Mobile Devices, which states: “Samsung has extensive experience in producing and designing cutting-edge mobile technology as one of the world's well-recognised mobile device manufacturers and has expanded its enterprise and B2B strengths to meet customer demands in the rugged category. Their rugged device offerings successfully bridge the gap between industrial ultra-rugged devices and consumer-grade devices, making them durable enough to withstand a number of challenging environments while still providing a familiar and approachable end-user experience.”