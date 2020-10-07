Teletrac Navman Delivers its new platform to Magnus Group

Oct 07, 2020 Ed Holden

Teletrac Navman, the global provider of AI-powered telematics solutions, has agreed a deal with Blakenham-based haulage firm Magnus Group to supply its new fleet management platform, TN360.

Magnus Group, which provides warehousing, transportation, and haulage for companies across the UK and Europe, sought a supplier who could provide the latest generation of telematics technology available on the market. In addition to the new platform, key to the deal was Teletrac Navman’s ability to deal directly with Magnus Group and deliver high quality, UK-based customer support and training.

The new deal will see 40 of the vehicles in Magnus Group’s fleet benefit from a range of solutions through Teletrac Navman’s newly launched TN360 platform, which is powered by AI to turn real-time data into decisions in areas like route planning, logistic workflows, maintenance, driver behaviour, compliance and fuel management. Among the different features available across the platform is ‘Easydocs’ App, which allows documents to be secured online in the cloud, making it easier for the haulage firm to manage and access files whether they’re in the office or on the road.

Beyond the technology, Teletrac Navman’s Customer Success (CS) team has been working closely with the firm to understand key performance indicators the business is looking to improve through the adoption of Teletrac Navman’s TN360 solution. The CS team has since provided expert consultancy to guide the haulage operator through every stage – from planning and installation, to training and ongoing proactive weekly support calls – enabling the business to establish a strong ROI and best use of all the available tools.

Robert Green, Transport Manager at Magnus Group, commented: “We went to Teletrac Navman with an extremely lengthy wish list to achieve. Not only did they meet all our demands they also got under the skin of the business and by doing so were able to really identify the optimum set-up for meeting our business objectives. TN360 is an incredibly flexible, adaptable and easy to use system enabling us to rapidly turn data into informed business decisions. The levels of customer service on offer give me the confidence that Teletrac Navman can really affect a change in the way we operate. Another point of difference and added value which Teletrac Navman aims to provide moving forward, is the ability for our customers to access the platform too, so they have real-time visibility of their deliveries.”

Richard Lilwall, Vice President and Managing Director at Teletrac Navman UK added: “TN360 is our new, flagship platform and we are delighted that Magnus Group has put its trust in both our product and our customer service capability. The system, which puts AI front and center, has an extremely sophisticated data analysis capability which can revolutionise the way a business works. We believe this is the way the industry will develop in the future and we will be working hard to maximise the competitive advantage Magnus Group can gain from TN360.”