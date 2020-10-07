AVEVA enhances Unified Supply Chain solution with real-time crude

Oct 07, 2020 Ed Holden

AVEVA has launched the latest enhancement to its AVEVA Unified Supply Chain platform, Real-time Crude, designed to help customers gain visibility into their business and operations in order to quickly understand how crude quality impacts their value chain.



With the Oil and Gas industry facing major disruption, a lack of visibility into the supply chain has led to difficulties with reacting to market changes in real time. AVEVA Real-Time Crude, a solution developed with Schneider Electric, combines cutting-edge analytical equipment with powerful machine-learning techniques to provide rapid and reliable crude oil assays across the enterprise in a matter of minutes. Timely information leads to advantages, including more intelligent purchasing decisions, improved operational planning, better allocation of refining resources, and more certain product volume and quality predictions.

Accessible via AVEVA’s Cloud Hosting solution for faster decision making

AVEVA Unified Supply Chain is available on AVEVA Connect, which is designed to securely host AVEVA software solutions in the Cloud bringing additional value to customers with easier maintenance, increased collaboration, and in the case of Unified Supply Chain, increased computational power that speeds up decision making.



As the only truly unified platform for process industry supply chain management, AVEVA Unified Supply Chain is a single source of knowledge enabling enterprises to share and communicate decisions between diverse teams, promoting collaboration and discussion across global locations delivering increased visibility which enables rapid reaction to changing market conditions. It comprises modules for planning, scheduling, assay management and supply distribution that can share common information promoting an understanding of the entire plant and of the business. Utilising common data, models, and user management, it promotes collaboration and visibility across the entire supply chain.



“Given the fluctuating oil prices, volatile markets and the severe global economic downturn projected, the launch of Real-Time Crude is opportune as it addresses many of the known issues that have been plaguing the energy industry. In an industry that survives by being nimble to fluctuations in prices of crudes and products, AVEVA’s offering provides fast information on crude quality to improve efficiency, reliability and agile decision making,” said Harpreet Gulati, Senior Vice President for Planning & Operations Business Unit, AVEVA.



“Real-Time Crude is at the cutting edge of much needed developments within the volatile energy industry, and Schneider Electric and AVEVA are committed to helping customers quickly navigate these uncertain times to function safely, efficiently and reliably. This key feature of the AVEVA Unified Supply Chain demonstrates the true potential of bringing advanced analytical equipment and machine learning technologies to the forefront without being complicated. Our combined goal is to deliver innovative solutions that will not only create efficiencies but also help customers to stay ahead of the curve,” commentedMatthew Carrara, Vice President – Process Analyzers and Instrumentation, Schneider Electric, Industry Business – Process Automation.



The AVEVA Unified Supply Chain platform is unique because legacy solutions use a set of point solutions that require manual data transfer between different solutions, while AVEVA’s solution is a single, unified solution that leverages common data, models, and user management to promote enterprise collaboration and visibility across the supply chain. This eliminates the need for data transfers as well as potential errors resulting from data transfers. Everyone always has completely up-to-date information. AVEVA Unified Supply Chain can help improve and optimize workflows in small and large enterprises. Flexible and modern integration mechanisms make working with existing business systems and processes simple, providing easy access to underlying data and results, while still retaining the security and versioning model used to ensure consistency between colleagues.