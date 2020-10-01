Masternaut teams up with Ford to provide fleet management services and solutions

Oct 01, 2020 Ed Holden

Fleet management services and solutions supplier Masternaut, a Michelin Group Company, has signed a European-wide agreement with Ford to provide data from Ford vehicles fitted with FordPass Connect modems.

Masternaut’s fleet management services and solutions will be available to all commercial customers operating Ford vehicles with the FordPass Connect modem installed.

Fully connected fleet management

Since 2018, Ford has introduced the FordPass Connect modems across its vehicle range and this now covers all of the core EU model line-up. This technology enables real-time data to be transferred from Ford vehicles into the Masternaut Fleet Management platform to provide a fully connected fleet. This will bring full visibility of fleet operations and will help to manage a number of business needs including controlling fleet costs, boosting productivity and improving safety and security. These measures in turn support achieving more sustainable mobility, aimed in particular at commercial vehicles and mixed fleets.

European expansion

Masternaut has collaborated with Ford to define the data that will help its fleet owners address their key needs, including reducing fleet costs, boosting productivity and improving safety. In addition, the agreement will allow them to achieve compliance and sustainable mobility.

The data agreement covers vehicles operating in 20 European markets – including the UK and France and covers all Ford models with FordPass Connect modems.

Gilson Santiago, CEO at Masternaut, says: “At Masternaut, we are committed to delivering insights through our solutions that help our customers achieve their objectives and grow their businesses. Ford customers will also benefit from the support of Masternaut’s world class customer service, as well as from the expertise of our professional services team to help gain the most value from the different tools we provide them with, making a real difference and helping them achieve more sustainable mobility.”

He continues: “At Masternaut, we want to seize this opportunity and partner with leading OEMs, such as Ford, to continue to move forward in providing a customer focused solution. This will enable customers to access our leading fleet management services and solutions as soon as they take delivery of their vehicles.”

Dave Phatak, Director of Ford Commercial Solutions Europe, said:“At Ford, we are committed to delivering the benefits of connectivity to our customers in order to help their businesses to thrive. We recognise that our Fleet and Commercial Vehicle customers have differing needs and it is important that we provide customers with the power of choice to decide how best to make connectivity work for them. We are delighted to enter this agreement with Masternaut as it widens the range of choices available to our customers for optimising their fleet performance.”