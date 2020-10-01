Cambrionix launches ModIT to take pain out of managing multiple mobile devices simultaneously

Oct 01, 2020 Ed Holden

UK-based Cambrionix has developed a smarter way for organisations to manage multiple shared mobile devices, which are critical to everyday operations. ModITis a compact, customisable, modular, charging hardware solution for easy workplace access to shared smartphones.

Made up of different flexible modules, ModIT enables IT managers – or anyone responsible for mobile devices – to build a charging/storing station and management system that can be expanded and scaled to suit requirements, now and in the future. Offering different levels of functionality, the main ModIT modules available are:

The Boss: For managing the ModIT system and bolting on a computer of your choice. This module includes a touch screen and an RFID reader to simplify checking devices in and out.

For managing the ModIT system and bolting on a computer of your choice. This module includes a touch screen and an RFID reader to simplify checking devices in and out. The Charging Station: For the efficient charging of up to 16 devices from one socket. Three different variants of this module are available depending on the need of individual workplaces; and multiple units can be joined together.

ModIT can be used across a wider range of industry sectors, but is particularly well suited to:

Healthcare: Widely used at doctors’ surgeries, health centres and hospitals, mobile devices are a quick and efficient way to manage appointments; collect information from patients; access patient data; and support clinical decision making on the move. The coronavirus crisis has highlighted the important role that digital devices can play in hospital and care home settings, helping patients keep in touch with their loved ones when visiting isn’t allowed.1 However, managing multiple devices can be a real headache. ModIT provides a simple remedy that can help ensure devices are in good health at the start of each day / shift.

Widely used at doctors’ surgeries, health centres and hospitals, mobile devices are a quick and efficient way to manage appointments; collect information from patients; access patient data; and support clinical decision making on the move. The coronavirus crisis has highlighted the important role that digital devices can play in hospital and care home settings, helping patients keep in touch with their loved ones when visiting isn’t allowed.1 However, managing multiple devices can be a real headache. ModIT provides a simple remedy that can help ensure devices are in good health at the start of each day / shift. Software developers: At the heart of the mobile revolution are software developers, creating and testing new apps that enable us to use our phones and tablets to read the news, order our shopping, play games, bank online, book our holidays and much more. ModIT enables app developers and in-house quality assurance teams to seamlessly test the functionality, performance and security of new apps on multiple devices using different operating systems at the same time.

ModIT hubs are intelligent, self-adjusting output to optimise the charging and synching of devices individually and simultaneously. Once devices are fully charged and synching is complete, the system shuts off power to that particular device – protecting battery health and reducing energy costs. Stackable, rackable and suitable for fixing to a wall, or sitting on a desk, ModIT modules can be easily stored for trouble-free access. Additional ModIT features include configurable LEDs; a simplified cable management system; and integrated anti-microbial technology for healthcare settings. A prewired USB cable option is also available for faster set up.

Paul Warner, Commercial Marketing Manager at Cambrionix, said: “ModIT is a clever tool that can help support digital transformation projects in all kinds of commercial environments. With 5G on its way, artificial intelligence providing access to big data, and people generally more connected digitally, the use of mobile devices will continue to increase exponentially. At a practical level, one of the first hurdles a business faces when with the adoption of multiple mobile devices is how best to charge, synch and store them. ModIT provides a very simple solution to that problem. With one less thing to worry about, IT managers are free to concentrate on connectivity and other classic IT issues - confident that staff can access the devices and information they need, whenever and wherever they want.”

Initially, Cambrionix is releasing the smartphone version of ModIT. A tablet version will be launched in Q1 2021.