Webfleet Solutions wins major telematics award for EV technology

Sep 29, 2020 Ed Holden

Webfleet Solutions has been crowned winner of the German Telematik Award 2020, in recognition of its electric vehicles features.

Webfleet Solutions triumphed in the main category of the awards, organised by Telematik Markt, and was announced as the winner last week.

The German Telematik Award, which is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year, is traditionally presented at the trade fair IAA Commercial Vehicles to honour outstanding development achievements and solutions in the field of telematics. As a result of the IAA's cancellation due to COVID-19, this year's award ceremony took place via a digital forum.

"I am proud and grateful to win this prestigous award for our electric vehicle features, " said Taco van der Leij, Vice President of Webfleet Solutions Europe. "It’s a recognition that we, as Webfleet Solutions, constantly create innovative solutions for both fleet managers and drivers. EVs will become a crucial part of all fleets – however, adapting to new proccesses and planning is not always easy. We will continue to support our customers to master the needed transformation. "

Following the victory, Webfleet Solutions announced it will significantly enhance its EV features with the next release of its main fleet management solution WEBFLEET to all customers worldwide from mid October 2020.

The solution for electric vehicles, which was introduced to the market earlier this year, offers fleet managers remote insights into their electric and hybrid vehicles, including real-time information on battery levels, driving range and remaining charging time. WEBFLEET also provides customers with information of their existing fleet regarding fuel consumption, driving behaviour, past trips, mileage and other crucial data points. This data can help customers to understand better which combustion engine vehicles can be easily replaced by an EV.

The enhanced EV features further support fleet managers in the electrification of their fleet and maximising their cost-saving potentials. Locations of charging points will be available on the WEBFLEET map which can be displayed to the driver on the PRO Driver terminals. The visibility of nearby charging stations and the remaining driving range of EVs help fleet managers to further optimize their workforce planning. Thanks to new notifications, customers can also stay informed when the battery of a vehicle reaches a critical level during operation and needs to be recharged. Webfleet Solutions provides all this vehicle data via their open API interface