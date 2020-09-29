Panasonic TOUGHBOOK partners with ProGlove to offer seamless rugged wireless barcode scanning

Sep 29, 2020 Ed Holden

Panasonic has announced a partnership with ProGlove, the ergonomic wearable technology provider for industry, to further enhance its solutions for the supply chain.

As two of the toughest mobile computing solutions on the market, Panasonic TOUGHBOOK and ProGlove combine seamlessly as a stand-alone scanning solution or as essential elements of Panasonic’s voice picking solutions for the supply chain, warehouse operations, inventory checking and retail.

ProGlove MARK is the first smart glove scanner for industry that prioritizes human-centered design. The lightweight, rugged wireless barcode scanner can reduce scanning time by up to 50% and reduce errors by 33%. Typically replacing wired or wireless handheld and ring scanners, the solution enables operators to remain hands free and with full dexterity to manage other tasks. The application is suited to static, semi-static, and dynamic workstations in production and logistics including assembly, material handling, quality control, inbound/outbound, picking and material transport.

ProGlove MARK 2 range fits seamlessly into Panasonic’s flexible voice picking solution that combines the use of a bluetooth headset with its rugged TOUGHBOOK N1 handheld device or TOUGHBOOK A3 tablet, a built-in barcode scanner or the ProGlove MARK 2, a holster or shoulder strap and a TOUGHBOOK Omnia custom voice application.

“In the challenging supply chain environment, where every second counts, ProGlove is an ideal partner to work with Panasonic TOUGHBOOK,” said Jon Tucker, General Manager Solutions and Engineering for Panasonic TOUGHBOOK Europe. “Together we can provide solutions that shave seconds off of every scanning task, delivering a rapid return on investment.”

Manuel Bönisch, VP of Strategic Initiatives at ProGlove, added: “In Panasonic, we have found an ideal partner that shares our vision to deliver rugged, innovative and user friendly solutions to industry to help them deliver a more efficient and effortless working environment.”