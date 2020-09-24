Compare leading ERP solutions at the Lumenia ERP HEADtoHEAD virtual event

Sep 24, 2020 Ed Holden

Are you in the market for a new ERP? Or frustrated with your current ERP system? The Lumenia ERP HEADtoHEAD event offers a unique opportunity to compare the leading ERP vendors and their products.

Taking place virtually on the 20th /21st October, the leading ERP vendors will go head to head to demonstrate their ERP solutions. It is the perfect opportunity for senior finance or IT managers to efficiently review and compare the leading ERP systems.

The virtual event takes place over two days and is facilitated by Lumenia Consulting. Collaborating with our event partners, this virtual event will feature live streaming, content-on-demand, live polling and real-time networking. The delegate platform will provide all the information needed about the event and the software being presented, it will also provide contact details for all of the ERP vendors, to allow for interaction pre and post event.

Solutions suitable for various organisation sizes, from large corporations to SME’s, will be represented. ERP solutions to be demonstrated include SAP S/4HANA, Oracle NetSuite, Epicor, Sage X3, Microsoft Dynamics 365, IFS, SAP Business ByDesign, Intact, QAD and EFACS.

At the start of Day 1, all vendors take part in an ‘Elevator Speech’. During this recorded session vendors present a summary of their USP’s to convince delegates why it would be a good idea to attend their live on-line demo. Delegates can then choose to attend live sessions focused on Finance, Production, Procurement, Supply Chain, Projects or Sales. Each of these live demonstrations are based on defined high-level scripts which makes it easier to make system comparisons.

Over the two days, attendees can also hear thought-provoking, vendor-independent presentations from Lumenia Consulting on ‘Are you ERP Ready?’ and ‘Characteristics of Successful ERP Projects’. There is also a panel discussion on ‘Avoiding ERP Implementation Mistakes’.

Registration for the event will be limited to organisations that are potential buyers of ERP.

For further information and to register check out the event website https://erpheadtohead.com/erp-virtual

-or send an email to info@erpheadtohead.com