Road transport capacity on European spot market falls to lowest level since 2017

Sep 22, 2020 Ed Holden

Compared with August 2020, 14.4% less road transport capacity was available in the first two weeks of September on the European spot market.

In comparison with September 2019, year-on-year available capacity has fallen (-14.2%).

However, the rising price trend observed in June and July that halted in August picked up again in September 2020. Compared to August 2020, prices rose by 6.9%.

Year on year, prices remain at a low level at -5.0% compared to September 2019.

The decrease in the capacity level can be explained by the resumption of production after the summer break.

The automotive industry continues its recovery, as shown by the positive price development (+8.4% compared to August 2020). The decrease in available capacity (-8.8% compared to the previous month) is in line with the typical development after the summer break.

Source: Transporeon

This is the result of the current evaluation of the transport market monitor (TMM). The online service is provided by Tim Consult, a Transporeon subsidiary, on the basis of transport data of more than 1.8 million freight loads per year.

The processed transport data, stemming from the spot market, are provided by Transporeon, the European network provider for transport logistics services. The report is based on data available up to 15 September 2020.

“We are currently seeing the lowest level of road transport capacity on the European spot market since 2017. Decreasing capacities are seasonally typical after the summer break due to resuming production. However, a drop of this magnitude could also indicate a COVID19 related strategy adaptation on the carrier side”, said Oliver Kahrs, Managing Director of Tim Consult.