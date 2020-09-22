6 River Systems announces next wave of enhancements to Its wall-to-wall fulfilment solution at FLOW 2020

Sep 22, 2020 Ed Holden

6 River Systems (6RS), part of Shopify Inc., the global commerce company, has announced during its second annual user conference, FLOW 2020, a series of enhancements to its wall-to-wall fulfilment solution to help senior-level warehouse operators further improve site management, gain more concrete business transparency across singular or multiple sites and accelerate their return on investment.

“We have developed a strategic product roadmap at 6RS to find and address the next level of efficiencies to help our customers meet ever-changing demand and drive value to their own customers,” says David Vallance, Director of Product at 6 River Systems. “We’ve grown from providing picking robots to supporting inbound to outbound tasks within the four walls of the warehouse. Our latest set of enhancements are another exciting step forward in the evolution of our company and our industry.”



To provide more visibility into operations and increase efficiency, 6RS developed The Bridge, an overarching tool that connects the data from what’s happening on the ground in a physical warehouse operation to an intuitive cloud-based control centre. This tool gives customers the ability to fine tune and control each aspect of their operation and optimise their warehouse to meet the unique needs of the business by leveraging the following features:

SLA Management: Monitor how an operation is tracking to its SLA commitments through enhanced order management and order tracking functionality.

Monitor how an operation is tracking to its SLA commitments through enhanced order management and order tracking functionality. Embedded Operational Dashboards: Visibility into key metrics and data that help operators understand and monitor the health of their systems, giving them the power to proactively fix issues to keep the operation moving smoothly.

Visibility into key metrics and data that help operators understand and monitor the health of their systems, giving them the power to proactively fix issues to keep the operation moving smoothly. Exception Management: Resolve exceptions on orders with just the click of a button and a little help from Chuck.

Additional updates to the system that increase visibility into warehouse operations include:

Site Simulations: Improve labor planning and SLA compliance with simulation tools that show the impact of changes in demand and service levels. This service helps all clients quickly understand the benefits the solution could bring to their operation.

Improve labor planning and SLA compliance with simulation tools that show the impact of changes in demand and service levels. This service helps all clients quickly understand the benefits the solution could bring to their operation. Actionable Insights: Increase operations performance and realise continuous improvement. Order information from the customer's system of record and operational performance data from 6RS are combined to enhance operations visibility.

To further support all operations within the warehouse, 6RS has also announced the following wall-to-wall product enhancements: