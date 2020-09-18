European Carrier & Broker Operations - VIRTUAL SUMMIT

October 6, 2020 | 3:00 PM CEST
Join us for the largest virtual conference focused on European carrier and broker operations. Supply chain leaders will share how carriers and brokers can drive business efficiency and growth even in the face of the current economic challenges.
Hear From These Supply Chain Leaders:
- Kevin Nielen - DOW Chemical
- Nacho Barker – Ecolab
- Antoine LeSquerin – FretLink
- Artur Kreft - PKS Gdansk
- Emilio Lopez Martin - Berger Logistik
- Thies Grage - Hoyer Group
- Jochum Reuter – FourKites
- Parker Pedersen – FourKites
- Michael Bogart - FourKites
What You'll Learn At The Summit:
Grow Your Business
Learn what shippers are looking for in their carrier and broker partners. Hear directly from leading shippers about their decision-making process and discover how to give your business a competitive edge.
Maximize Efficiency
Learn how carriers and brokers are improving efficiency and performance with technology. Some of Europe's top carriers will share their strategies for maximizing productivity and creating differentiated service for their customers.
Getting Started with Visibility
Learn how your organization can leverage visibility technology to drive even greater efficiency and growth.
Comments (0)
Add a Comment