European Carrier & Broker Operations - VIRTUAL SUMMIT

Sep 18, 2020 Ed Holden

October 6, 2020 | 3:00 PM CEST

Join us for the largest virtual conference focused on European carrier and broker operations. Supply chain leaders will share how carriers and brokers can drive business efficiency and growth even in the face of the current economic challenges.

Hear From These Supply Chain Leaders:

Kevin Nielen - DOW Chemical

Nacho Barker – Ecolab

Antoine LeSquerin – FretLink

Artur Kreft - PKS Gdansk

Emilio Lopez Martin - Berger Logistik

Thies Grage - Hoyer Group

Jochum Reuter – FourKites

Parker Pedersen – FourKites

Michael Bogart - FourKites

What You'll Learn At The Summit:

Grow Your Business

Learn what shippers are looking for in their carrier and broker partners. Hear directly from leading shippers about their decision-making process and discover how to give your business a competitive edge.

Maximize Efficiency

Learn how carriers and brokers are improving efficiency and performance with technology. Some of Europe's top carriers will share their strategies for maximizing productivity and creating differentiated service for their customers.

Getting Started with Visibility

Learn how your organization can leverage visibility technology to drive even greater efficiency and growth.

RESERVE YOUR SEAT HERE