New wins for Yantra

Sep 17, 2020 Ed Holden

Recently established 3PL provider, Yantra Fulfilment, is celebrating two new business wins.

The Castle Donington-based fulfilment provider has been chosen by Cartridge Monster and a leading pharmaceutical healthcare provider as a strategic partner in their fulfilment and logistics operations.

Fast-growing online office stationery retailer, Cartridge Monster, is utilising Yantra’s flexible fulfilment option for its B2B and B2C customers to maximise productivity and efficiency within the supply chain. The pharmaceutical provider is partnering with Yantra for cross-docking services.

Commenting on the new business wins, Yantra Commercial Director, Steve Smith, said economic uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 crisis had resulted in a surge of enquires from companies looking for more flexible fulfilment solutions.

He said: “We are delighted to welcome these new clients. The last few months have been tough for everyone and although the economy is finally coming back to life, businesses are realising that forward planning with any level of certainty is virtually impossible.

“This lack of confidence and clarity as we move towards peak trading periods means that increasing numbers of distributors and retailers are choosing the more flexible approach of working with a 3PL partner to meet their fulfilment needs.”

With a central location off junction 24 of the M1, Yantra provides flexible and cost-effective services including pallet storage (racked or bulk), shelf storage options, full pick and pack options, cross-docking, container de-stuffing, kitting, returns and shipping. Utilising a ‘best in class’ WMS and with robotic functions being integrated in the near future, this is an exciting time to partner with Yantra.

The company currently has options on more than 100,000 sq ft of space in the Midlands and ambitious plans to be able to offer more than 500,000 sq ft of warehouse space, covering 95 percent of the UK mainland population within an hour and a half drive time.