Teledyne e2v’s new optical module ideal for scanning, embedded imaging and IoT applications

Sep 10, 2020 Ed Holden

Teledyne e2v, a Teledyne Technologies company and global developer of imaging solutions, has expanded its product portfolio with a 2 Megapixel compact module featuring a pre-focused, industrial-grade scanning optic.

This MIPI interfaced module finds a variety of uses in scanning, embedded vision and many other computer vision applications to enhance productivity and throughput in logistics, sorting, retail POS, and many other industrial sectors.

The 2MP optical module includes our small, state-of-the-art Snappy 2MP CMOS sensor which features a 2.8 µm low-noise global shutter pixel. Designed specifically for scanning and embedded vision applications, the sensor includes our patented Fast Self-Exposure mode that ensures the first, and all subsequent frames, are correctly exposed, this enables the fastest possible decoding/image processing by the downstream digital system, even in rapidly changing light conditions. The module has a 20 mm x 20 mm x 16 mm mechanical outline and is fitted with a custom-designed, high depth of field, high quality lens for applications that typically require a greater working range. Semi-customization is possible when alternative optical specifications are required.

As a turnkey sensor/optics for imaging systems, this 2MP module offers customers significant reduction in development time and cost savings. Only a few screws are needed to mount the module, with simple connection to the image processing system through an FPC cable connector. Software development efforts can also be reduced by using some limited API-layer Linux software drivers. This enables the module to be seamlessly interfaced to popular ISP platforms.

Gareth Powell, Senior Marketing Manager at Teledyne e2v, said, “This 2MP optical module is an exciting launch and the fore-runner in a family of MIPI modules. It provides customers with a solution to significantly reduce their integration times and shorten their time to market.”