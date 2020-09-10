Comexposium Group, the organiser of the trade show ALL4PACK, announces the postponement to 2022 of this year edition, initially scheduled in November 2020

Sep 10, 2020 Ed Holden

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone in the ALL4PACK team has remained strongly mobilised/alert to support companies and provide them with this much-awaited springboard for economic recovery.

To enable such an international event to be held during a period of pandemic, many initiatives were planned to not only guarantee individual and collective safety but also the quality of business dialogue and discussions surrounding the challenges that lie ahead for packaging.

However, in the light of the current public health situation, the development of the coronavirus crisis and its consequences, and given that many companies have begun to reintroduce travel restrictions, ALL4PACK has been rescheduled to November 2022.

Despite this underlying crisis, ALL4PACK will continue to fulfil its role as a source of inspiration for the future through analysis and insight into innovations and regulations, and as a business facilitator.

Olivia Milan, Director of ALL4PACK, comments: “Remaining true to our mission, our intention is to remain in contact with the profession and support the business recovery and transformation of packaging and intralogistics market players. At each edition, we decipher the market and the trends in the packaging sector, and we have continually reinvented ourselves throughout the 70 years of the show’s existence. During these quite exceptional times, agility is essential. We are keen to keep our promise to support economic recovery in the industry. As such, we will offer new meetings and events from November 2020 onwards, based on the major challenges of the current and future regulatory environment, trends and innovations that are shaping the future of the packaging industry.”

In addition, the team has already started to make preparations for a renewed and effective ALL4PACK 2022.