Konica Minolta appoints Mark Ash as director of its Professional Print & Industrial Print Division in the UK

Sep 09, 2020 Ed Holden

The CEO of Konica Minolta Business Solutions (UK) Ltd, Rob Ferris, has appointed Mark Ash as the new director of Professional & Industrial Print.



Rob comments: “Mark is extremely experienced in the markets in which we operate and has the qualities that we need to continue growing and transforming our business. He has held senior leadership roles in our industry, both directly with manufacturers and partners, and is an invaluable addition to our UK team. What is equally important, is that we share the same values and sense of purpose, which is critical to ensure that we grow this business area in alignment with the rest of the UK operation”



Mark began his career in CRD operations, before holding numerous sales/sales management roles, he held overall responsibility for the UK print business at Samsung (before its acquisition by HP), and most recently held the role of Chief Sales & Marketing Officer at Alto Digital (now part of Xerox).



Mark comments on his reasons for joining Konica Minolta: “I am impressed at how Konica Minolta are challenging the status quo, helping businesses to transform, and rebuilding their organisation to be stronger than ever before. The professional and industrial print marketplace has a key role to play in the ‘new normal’ as we support businesses to safely change and adapt their working practices to deliver value to their customers”



With extensive experience in the UK print and IT managed services sectors, Mark leads a team that is building upon the company’s heritage and leading-edge innovation in digital and industrial inkjet technology printing solutions.