Omron releases new PC-based camera system to help customers incorporate machine vision into existing PC-based systems

Sep 01, 2020 Ed Holden

Industrial automation solutions provider Omron Automation Americas has recently launched a complete machine vision solutions package that can be easily installed on PC-based systems. The new FJ2 cameras feature state-of-the-art complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) sensors, frame rates as fast as 282 frames per second (FPS), and resolutions ranging from 0.4MP up to 5MP in both monochrome and color versions.

The FJ2’s GigE interface provides power and communication via a single Ethernet cable as well as an I/O port. This meets the challenges in situations when Power over Ethernet (PoE) isn’t an option or when additional I/O access is required. For customers seeking to use their own PC or industrial PC, the FJ2 is an ideal solution, as it allows up to 16 cameras to be connected to a single system.

Many manufacturers are familiar with Omron’s FJ Series cameras through their use across a broad variety of applications. The recent acquisition of Sentech, a leading manufacturer of industrial cameras, has brought a variety of ultra-compact, high-resolution cameras into the Omron machine vision portfolio. The FJ2 cameras are the continuation of the FJ line with the incorporation of the same software employed in Omron smart cameras and complete vision systems.

Omron’s powerful FZ-PanDA software suite provides robust, advanced image processing algorithms that include all major tools from the FH Series vision system in a PC environment. It offers broad flexibility on graphical user interface (GUI) design thanks to built-in graphic customization tools and more advanced options to fully customise the interface to specific manufacturing needs. Macro processing items are included for implementing system-wide customizations and calculations on the processing flow.

As a highly flexible and scalable option, the FJ2 works well for a broad range of applications and industries. Manufacturers needing 100% quality control, such as vehicle body inspection, PCB inspection, or clinical laboratory specimen verification, can benefit from the new camera. For traceability applications, the FJ2 is an excellent option because it combines the ability to capture unique ID of parts inspected with image file and measurement data to enable quality control and process improvements.