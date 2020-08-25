Renovotec expands to meet growing demand for its managed print service

Aug 25, 2020 Ed Holden

Renovotec, the UK-based rugged hardware, software and services provider for supply chain companies, is expanding to meet escalating demand for its ‘Renovotec Managed Print’ service by opening a 50% larger service centre in Wellingborough, Northants. Renovotec Managed Print is the only service of its kind in the supply chain manufacturing and logistics industries says Renovotec.

Renovotec industry user feedback shows that trends in today’s covid-19 marketplace are driving company demand for an increase in the size and flexibility of their printer fleets - including the need for social distancing, requiring more packing benches; the need for more frequent cleaning; and the rapid expansion of e-commerce. The same feedback reveals that there is strong company pressure to drive down the cost of printer ownership. Timely print head replacement, remote system management, fast-response engineering support and maintenance and other managed print services can optimise business continuity and performance, while also reducing costs by enabling a printer fleet to be right-sized say Renovotec.

“The coronavirus is driving user demand for larger and more flexible printer fleets, at lower cost,” says Renovotec MD Richard Gilliard. “Renovotec Managed Print meets that demand.”