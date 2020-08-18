Are you Made for Manufacturing? The search begins for manufacturing excellence in Greater Manchester

Aug 18, 2020 Ed Holden

Manufacturers in Greater Manchester are invited to apply for a high-calibre and fully-funded practical, hands-on programme that will enable them to improve quality of service and product, ensure better lead times, and reduce overall business costs.



GC Business Growth Hub’s Made for Manufacturing programme launches at the end of September and is looking to recruit manufacturers of all sizes who are focused on improving efficiencies and growing their workforce.

The group-based programme will take place over a ten-week period and offers tailored advice and support from expert speakers, peer-to-peer learning, and one-to-one support from an expert Manufacturing Advisor based within GC Business Growth Hub, part of the Growth Company.

Through a combination of virtual tours looking at good industry practice, workshops and engaging practical activities, Made for Manufacturing is an opportunity for business owners and leaders to hold a mirror to their company and commit to actions that will lead to continuous improvements.

The Made for Manufacturing programme’s three areas of focus will be:

Measure Something

Do Something

Learn Something.

The programme will help participating companies to improve quality, costs and lead time performances in the pursuit of better profitability.

Programme Manager and Manufacturing Advisor, Nick Brandwood, said: “This is an excellent opportunity for businesses in the manufacturing sector that want to maximise profits, achieve the best possible quality and develop the best possible people.

“These dynamic, virtual workshops are designed to help businesses rapidly plan and implement activities in the workplace. Successful applicants will only need to be away from the shop floor for two to three hours at a time, and in each session will identify an improvement opportunity to put straight into practice. It’s for leaders, it’s for do-ers.

“Group sizes are limited to ten businesses, so we would urge interested companies to apply as soon as possible, to help them thrive in the current climate with relevant support that’s tailored for their needs. Our challenge to them is: Are you Made for Manufacturing?”

Over the past five years, GC Business Growth Hub’s Manufacturing Team has worked with 600 manufacturing companies, delivering a £20m-plus increase in sales and supporting the creation of over 300 jobs.

Made for Manufacturing sessions are designed to share ideas, offer support, and pinpoint practical actions as a prelude for manufactures to return to the shop floor, engage with their teams and deliver long-lasting improvements.

The first 10-week programme begins w/c 28 September and ends mid-December. The closing date for the first group on Made for Manufacturing is Friday 11 September.

Businesses looking to access specialist support can visit www.businessgrowthhub.com for more information about the organisation’s extensive range of services. GC Business Growth Hub is part-financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), and is also supported by the Greater Manchester Combined Authority and Greater Manchester local authorities.