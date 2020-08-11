CodeGen to power Flight Centre Travel Group’s land & packaging reservation and distribution platforms

Aug 11, 2020 Ed Holden

The Flight Centre Travel Group has chosen CodeGen’s TravelBox platform to help with its global digital transformation strategy.

The company, which is publicly-listed in Australia and operates in 23 countries, will implement Travelbox within its Global Procurement Network (GPN).

GPN is the company’s global land contracting business and is responsible for procuring land and sea product on a global basis, matching supplier product with customer needs at optimal value.

GPN sought to align the systems, business processes and rules to provide the agility it would need to respond to the long-term goals of Flight Centre Travel Group and the global marketplace with the use of high-performance travel technology.

Program general manager Jason Hartley said: “After an extensive review of a range solutions we found CodeGen and its technologies was the ideal fit with our future digital transformation plans. CodeGen has extensive experience in working with sizeable clients and has delivered successfully for a number of years. We are excited as we look ahead to maximise our opportunities in the future.”

Bharat Patel, CodeGen President of Commercial & Marketing said: “We are proud that Flight Centre has selected us as its technology partner within this important area. TravelBox will be rolled out globally helping to streamline workflows in order to deliver the best value to their customers at all times. CodeGen is at the forefront of global travel technology innovation, research and development, and we are excited to be providing our leading tech to Flight Centre.”

The agreement between CodeGen and GPN will see the launch of a brand new Agent Desktop and intelligent packaging platform to enable progressive growth across the entire operation.