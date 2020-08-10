Xerox Adaptive CMYK+ Kit for Xerox Versant expands colour palette to more than a million

Aug 10, 2020 Ed Holden

Xerox has announced the Xerox Adaptive CMYK+ Kit for Xerox Versant, claimed to be the print market’s first adaptive technology kit that adds seven specialty colours to an existing production press, enabling instant digital print enhancements.

The kit transforms a four-color Xerox Versant 180 Press into an 11-colour Beyond CMYK press capable of creating a million colour hues and shades by adding gold, silver, white, clear and fluorescent colours of yellow, magenta and cyan.

Digital enhancement of print is projected to be a $25 billion market¹, but access to that opportunity usually requires a capital investment in a new press with the ability to print Beyond CMYK. The Xerox Adaptive CMYK+ Kit for Versant gives print providers the ability to simply swap out toners to print colours and enhancements that increase profitability and deliver higher margins without needing a new press.

Marybeth Gilbert, vice president and general manager, Production Business, Xerox, comments: “The Versant CMYK+ Adaptive Kit delivers what print providers need – the ability to provide higher value offerings without major investment. The Versant kit further expands Xerox’s market leading Beyond CMYK portfolio, providing our customers opportunity for digital print enhancements from large volume print shop, to light production and into the office space.”

According to Keypoint Intelligence, print providers can increase profit margins on digital enhancements between 50 and 400 per cent versus ordinary print. Also, promotional printing such as marketing collateral, brochures, business cards, and signage is the most common application category for embellishments². The Versant 180 is suited and designed for such uses so print providers can easily convert, enhance and charge more for ordinary jobs.

The Xerox Adaptive CMYK+ Kit for Xerox Versant has three options: the Xerox Vivid Kit (gold, silver, white and clear), Xerox Fluorescent Kit (cyan, magenta and yellow) – or the combination Xerox Vivid + Fluorescent Kit for all 11 colours. The adaptive kit works with EFI DFE versions of the Versant 180 and Versant 180 with Performance Package.

¹ Keypoint Intelligence/Infotrends, “Beyond CMYK: The Use of Special Effects in Digital Printing”

² Keypoint Intelligence/Infotrends, “Market Opportunities for CMYK+”