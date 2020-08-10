Fujifilm selects Kinaxis RapidResponse for agility in its medical system supply chain

Aug 10, 2020 Ed Holden

Kinaxis Inc., the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, has announced that the medical systems division of FujifilmCorporation has selected Kinaxis RapidResponse to gain supply chain visibility across its global supply chain. Fujifilm has leveraged its advanced imaging and information technology to become a global presence for innovation in other industries including healthcare.

Fujifilm's medical systems division, which includes, amongst other products, equipment related to X-ray diagnostic imaging, endoscopy, and In Vitro Diagnostics, will leverage the Kinaxis RapidResponse platform combined with the unique end-to-end concurrent planning technique to drive further growth and enhance the company's competitiveness. Fujifilm will use a suite of applications for supply and demand planning, integrated business planning/S&OP and inventory management to connect its global sales and manufacturing facilities and provide company-wide visibility and what-next scenario planning for enhanced supply chain efficiency, resiliency and agility.

"As growth in the medical industry is expected to continue, and as our product lineup expands, the number of items we are handling is increasing while the complexity of commercial distribution is accelerating," said Teiichi Goto, Executive Vice President, General Manager of Medical Systems Business Division, Fujifilm Corporation. "To better respond to customer needs and make supply chain decisions quickly, it is necessary for us to understand the various market conditions as well as our domestic and overseas sales operations. By introducing Kinaxis RapidResponse, we can integrate our data from demand, supply, and inventory status into a single system with the goal to expedite decision making for optimal supply chain planning."

"We are very pleased to partner with Fujifilm to help advance its mission to contribute to the societal development and improvement of health through advanced and unique technologies," said John Sicard, CEO Kinaxis. "In an unpredictable world, our real-time digital integrated planning and analytics capabilities will provide Fujifilm greater visibility across its supply chain, giving them one version of the truth and making them more efficient and agile in their decision making."