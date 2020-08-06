Datalogic enters into a global partnership with Re-vision

Aug 06, 2020 Ed Holden

Datalogic, the automatic data capture and factory automation solutions provider, has entered into a partnership with Re-vision, a Dutch provider self-scanning software solutions. This strategic alliance will combine the versatility of the Datalogic mobile computer Joya Touch A6 with Re-vision’s software capabilities for self-scanning applications.

Retail technology is changing more rapidly than ever, with pressure to increase efficiency and reduce costs. Self-scanning solutions meet these challenges, empowering customers to take control of their shopping experience. Datalogic and Re-vision have been working with some of the greatest retailers worldwide, and they believe this complementary offering will allow customers to accelerate and optimise their digital journey.

Datalogic comments that the Joya Touch A6 is the ideal companion for self-shopping. Its ruggedness and wireless charging technology make it a natural choice over consumer devices. It allows frictionless checkout, featuring ergonomic design, ease of use, and an advanced platform for software solutions. Re-vision leverages this platform with its modular My-Scan platform, offering a tailored end-to-end shopping solution. The software suite permits Re-Vision to further extend its footprint, supporting the Datalogic device worldwide in offering a unique customer experience.

Michael Sabrkhany, VP Global Sales at Re-Vision, says: “Re-Vision is convinced that this strategic partnership will offer a completely new angle to the concept of self-scanning. This best-of-breed combination of software and hardware brings self-scanning to a broader market, providing a holistic solution to our retail customers on a global scale. We are delighted to work with Datalogic as one of the leaders in self-scanning hardware, to deliver this pivotal improvement.”

Andrea Lamotta, ISV Manager EMEA at Datalogic, says: “This relationship unites Datalogic’s self-scanning device, the Joya Touch A6, which has revolutionised shoppers’ experience worldwide by minimising checkout times while allowing greater personalisation, with Re-Vision’s advanced self-scanning solutions. Datalogic’s unmatched experience and technological prowess paired with Re-Vision software will equip retailers with ideal ways to tackle future challenges.”