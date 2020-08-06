Brother UK strengthens mobile print range with lightweight devices as market demand grows

Aug 06, 2020 Ed Holden

Business technology solutions provider, Brother UK, has strengthened its rugged mobile print range with four new lightweight models as the company aims to support Auto-ID and general resellers in meeting the growing demand for mobile printers across logistics, retail and warehousing.

The new RJ-2035B, RJ-2055WB, RJ-3035B, and RJ-3055WB represent lighter and more compact additions to the business’s existing RuggedJet (RJ) range, designed for employees operating at high speed.

Refreshing and strengthening Brother’s RJ offering, the devices print labels at four inches per second, feature model rubber housing and deliver drop protection of up to 2.5 meters and IP54 certification when used with its protective case – meaning devices resist water spray and protect against damage from dust penetration.

The new models support most command languages, such as ZPL2, and offer a range of connectivity options including NFC, AirPrint, Bluetooth, WiFi and MFI, allowing for seamless integration with Android and IOS systems. This means companies with mixed operating systems don’t have to choose between different models.

Andy Johnson, Brother UK head of product and solutions management, said: “Online sales as a proportion of retail have reached new peaks over the past couple of months and we can expect consumers to continue to lean on ecommerce for both essential and non-essential items.

“The growth in demand for mobile print devices across logistics, retail and warehousing represents a significant opportunity for our channel partners and our investment in the RJ-lite range will provide them with new, lightweight models to ensure they can meet customer demands.”

The new range of RJ-Lite printers strengthens Brother’s portfolio of mobile print solutions, which now encompasses 22 models, broadening the number of potential customers.