LogCoop empowers small and medium-sized businesses even in times of crisis

Aug 04, 2020 Ed Holden

LogCoop GmbH reports that since the beginning of the year it has noticed a stronger solidarity among its active members. In particular, the offer of professional and personal exchange of information is being increasingly used by freight forwarders.

Stronger together - also in sea freight: During the coronavirus crisis, several LogCoop members faced the challenge of having to deal with significant overcapacities that exceeded their own storage space. Thanks to the support of other network partners, they were able to fulfil the orders as required. (Photo: LogCoop)

LogCoop says this shows that many logistics service providers, especially in times of crisis, are realising that they are stronger together. LogCoop has taken this dynamic effect into account by increasing the frequency of events. However, the logistics cooperation and the warehouse network are not only platforms for knowledge transfer, but also offer members specific support in facing various challenges in the logistics business.

“It is right and important that we, as a logistics cooperation and warehouse network, have always actively promoted an exchange between our members. This is proven by the behaviour of the forwarders during the current crisis”, says Marc Possekel, managing director of LogCoop GmbH. Networking amongst those involved with the logistics industry has always been the most important component of LogCoop. By exchanging professional and personal information, contacts for possible project partnerships are created.

In view of the tense situation in the freight ports caused by the coronavirus, more cooperation has developed between LogCoop members. As a result of container congestion in the ports, some logistics service providers have had to deal with storage bottlenecks after clearance of the freight. Several LogCoop members have had to deal with significant overcapacities, but did not have enough free space in their warehouses. Thanks to the support of other logistics service providers from within the community, they are still able to fulfil their customers' orders as agreed. In addition to interim or long-term storage, the partners can take over transport and value-added services as required by the clients.

The companies have come together at networking events, of which almost 40 are on the LogCoop annual calendar for 2020. These include regional and national meetings, working groups on topics such as e-fulfilment, sea/air freight and special transport, general cargo or fresh produce logistics, as well as workshops and specialist lectures on topics such as marketing, warehouse logistics, labour law or automation. Recently, many of the events have been held digitally. “The offer is well received. Since the beginning of this year, we have noticed that the members are becoming more and more proactive and are coming closer together,” reports Possekel. For example, the Cologne group now meets every two weeks instead of every quarter, and the national meeting for Spain even takes place weekly. Possekel explains: “We can now see quite clearly that our members are real movers and shakers. The community gives them the support they need right now. This helps them to look ahead and to embark on new journeys together.”

The coronavirus crisis has also put the logistics sector under huge pressure. While some companies have seen a drastic drop in orders, others have seen enquiries exceed their capacities. Possekel: “We offer optimal platforms for the exchange of capacities and know-how”. With over 200 members within LogCoop and almost 80 logistics service providers in the warehouse network, there is a wealth of expertise and resources that the partners can make available to each other. "We have an open ear for every member and try to find a solution to every problem”, says the managing director.