Myriota partners with Future Fleet International to create an advanced satellite IoT-connected asset-tracking device

Aug 03, 2020 Ed Holden

Myriota, the provider of low-cost and long battery life satellite connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT), has entered into a new partnership with Future Fleet International, an Australian telematics provider that delivers advanced fleet management solutions.

With this partnership, Future Fleet will reduce the carbon footprint for multiple industries by developing a new vehicle and asset tracking technology – the NX-01 intelligent tracking solution – underpinned by Myriota’s low-power IoT technology and satellite connectivity.

Founded in 2003, Future Fleet is one of the leading providers of advanced telematics for fleet management across Australia and New Zealand, with plans to expand into global markets. Powered by Myriota’s pioneering satellite IoT connectivity, Future Fleet plans to advance its capabilities across fleet management with the first asset tracking device on Myriota’s global network. Myriota’s patented direct-to-orbit transmission is the perfect fit for the mobile asset tracking industry with its ability to transmit data without the need for terrestrial infrastructure, anywhere in the world.

The NX-01 intelligent tracking solution will be Future Fleet’s most advanced asset tracking device to date - brought to life via Myriota’s low-power secure satellite IoT connectivity. Together, the partnership will provide Future Fleet customers across agriculture, mining, and logistics and transport with a more reliable and cost-effective tracking solution to complement traditional cellular-based GPS tracking devices especially in remote and isolated areas. The new solution will launch in Q4 2020, massively accelerating Future Fleet’s savings on asset tracking by more than 50%, while also strengthening service, security and battery life for its customers.

“Our partnership with Future Fleet is a testament to the forward-thinking nature of both organizations. Together, we’re creating an opportunity to not only rapidly advance the capabilities of the transport and logistics sector at large, but also lower the sector's carbon footprint through optimised routes and reduced fuel consumption,” said Alex Grant, CEO, Myriota. “Future Fleet’s new NX-01 intelligent tracking solution is the culmination of two best of breed companies working together, providing transport organisations with a distinct advantage over their competition and total visibility of their assets.”

At the onset of COVID-19, industries, such as mining and long-haul transport, faced an uncertain new reality with less staff on the ground than ever before due to social distancing restrictions. The ability to reliably and affordably track assets is key to the stability of these industries during a time when there is a cap on available labor, and decision-makers are looking to save resources for a long-term business outlook.

“Future Fleet has always been a customer-centric business, providing the best service and technologies possible to our customer base. Our partnership with Myriota provides us with the capability to revolutionise how our customers track and manage their assets - allowing for a more reliable and cost-effective technology across the board,” said Richard Saad, General Manager, Future Fleet. “When analyzing the IoT landscape as a whole, we knew quickly that we wanted to partner with Myriota as they’ve consistently been ahead of the competition in driving innovation in IoT and growing a global network. We’re thrilled to work closely with Myriota and bring its global network of satellite IoT connectivity to our customers.”

"As a customer of Future Fleet International for 5+ years, it’s exciting to hear that they are partnering with Myriota to develop an innovative asset tracking solution for a global coverage network,” said Rolf Mitchell State Manager QLD-Bus, Keolis Downer. "Keolis Downer is a national people transport organisation and we rely on asset tracking solutions as they are critical to our day-to-day operations for maximizing and monitoring driver efficiency and improving resource allocation and providing the best customer service experience."



"Future Fleet International have been a trusted and supportive partner with our company in this space and this partnership between them and Myriota may benefit our organisation with new innovations as well as the logistics and transport industry as whole. As KD is an innovative organisation, we look forward to evaluating this solution when it is launched to consider any benefits it will add to our operational environment."