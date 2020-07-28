Blue Yonder acquires Yantriks to deliver dynamic commerce

Jul 28, 2020 Ed Holden

Blue Yonder has acquired Yantriks, a SaaS provider of commerce and fulfilment microservices.

This acquisition combines real-time transactional systems with supply chain planning, forecasting and fulfilment solutions, to power modern commerce. With this combined offering, companies can integrate all their supply chain assets to deliver a differentiated experience to their customers right at the beginning of the shopping process.

“Companies, more so than ever before, are seeking to deliver products to customers with unprecedented velocity, at promised delivery times, with optimised costs through complete plan-to-order-to-fulfilment alignment,” said Girish Rishi, chief executive officer, Blue Yonder. “The combination of Yantriks and Blue Yonder brings together end-to-end systems that begin with the very start of the shoppers’ journey and allows the entire supply chain to be organised around their preferences and choices.”

“Customers increasingly expect a unified experience that is no longer just about brand, product and price,” said Eugene Amigud, the founder of Yantriks. “The supply chain, its capabilities, and the ability to promise and deliver customer-facing fulfilment strategies in real-time, is the differentiator enabling B2B and B2C companies to adapt, evolve, and succeed.”

Yantriks’ solutions, coupled with Blue Yonder’s Luminate Commerce solutions, can augment customers’ existing systems, and are available to deploy today.