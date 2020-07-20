ALL4PACK Paris 2020: new features and analysis of the major packaging trends and innovations

Jul 20, 2020 Ed Holden

The trade show ALL4PACK Emballage Paris, taking place next November, aims to make its forthcoming edition the avant-garde and unmissable event of the packaging and intralogistics industry.

With its comprehensive offering (packaging, processing, printing and logistics) the professional event will showcase the powerful innovation capabilities of the whole Packaging and Intralogistics ecosystem. To specifically present the many innovations and tangible solutions offered by the packaging of today and tomorrow, special feature areas have been created to satisfy the expectations of all visitors.

Objective Zero Impact

The ‘Objective Zero Impact’ area will promote meetings between the actors of change and allow everyone to prepare for the "post-Revolution". Visitors will invited to exchange with around 30 start-ups and eco-conscious market players offering innovative solutions as well as attending a range of talks. Workshops will be organised to develop ideas and new concepts on various themes including more sustainable packaging or the development of reusable shipping packaging for online retail.

ALL4PACK INNOVATIONS

This major event will offer visitors the opportunity to decipher emerging trends and discover new products in the sectors covered by the show. Visitors will also get the opportunity to discover the winners of ALL4PACK INNOVATIONS, a competition that rewards products, machines/equipment, services or manufacturing processes in the packaging and intralogistics sector that are new or are using new technology resulting from research. The competition encompasses 5 categories: Sustainable and Responsible Solution, Design and User-friendliness, Innovative Technology, Material of the Future and Logistical Performance. The award ceremony will take place on Tuesday 24th November at 11:15 a.m. in Hall 7.

This year, the Innovation Area will also host the winners of 5 partners’ competition: Oscar de l'Emballage, Pack The Future, Emballé 5.0, SIAL Innovation and De Gouden Noot.

In addition, visitors will be able to visit the exclusive exhibition "Packaging: Leading its Revolution" which will present the latest packaging innovations and trends.

A programme of 27 talks

To complete its offering of expertise, ALL4PACK Emballage Paris 2020 will host a series of 27 talks and round tables, each in a given field, to help attendees understand the new perspectives of standards and regulations, decipher trends to meet consumer requirements and find forward-looking solutions in sustainable machinery, materials and packaging. Topical issues will be addressed such as the packaging revolution (eco-design, circular economy, packaging end-of-life), solutions for sustainable logistics and machines in the context of industrial performance.

Optimising the visitor experience

ALL4PACK Emballage Paris 2020 is above all a matter of physical meetings and exchanges, but also an experience that everyone can enhance online through various services that will be made available to visitors, such as a mobile app and web platform. These tools will provide practical information like an interactive map of the show, the exhibitors and product lists. The technology is going even further by giving access to matchmaking meetings, video meetings, participation in theme-based speed networking sessions, live streams of talks or start-up pitches, etc.

At the forefront of new packaging trends

To offer its visitors all the latest information on the packaging sector, ALL4PACK 2020 will publish a new White Paper in collaboration with Fabrice Peltier, a designer and creative consultant in eco-design: “Packaging: Leading its Revolution”. The White Paper is shedding light on all the major packaging trends and innovations, with each material having its own dedicated chapter. Fabrice Peltier unveiled a sneak preview today:

The 8 trends and insights for Paper-Cardboard:

Substitution

Sealing

The recyclable flexible pouch

The cardboard tray

The complex takes on shapes

Flexible in a rigid body

The large Bag-in-Box format

Paper-cardboard space fillers

The 8 trends and insights for Plastic:

Ever-lighter

Single material

Flexible single polymer

Incorporation of recycled waste

I am 100% recycled

Marine plastics

Plant-based plastics

Reusable plastics

The next trends for each material (metal, glass, wood, alternative materials) will be revealed in September. Talks will be held on each subject during the show.

ALL4PACK, the packaging and intralogistics exhibition

The 2020 edition will take place at Paris Nord Villepinte exhibition centre from the 23rd-26th November 2020. As a headline event in the packaging and intralogistics ecosystem, this international meeting is a mass of innovations, trends and expertise dedicated to the user industries. ALL4PACK offers a global approach for specific, sustainable and responsible solutions to performance issues faced by industry professionals: packaging, machines, logistics.

This trade show is the one-stop-shop for leading decision-makers from 11 industrial sectors: Beauty & Hygiene, Beverages & Liquids, Capital goods, Consumer goods, Food, Health & pharma, Luxury goods, Retail & e-commerce, Services, Transport & logistics, Other industries.