Vanderlande introduces HOMEPICK for fast and efficient online grocery fulfilment

Jul 16, 2020 Ed Holden

As part of its next generation of scalable solutions (evolutions), Vanderlande is introducing HOMEPICK. It is a solution that seamlessly integrates the company’s systems, intelligent software and life-cycle services to create a cutting-edge concept that will support food retail operations.

HOMEPICK facilitates the fast and efficient processing of online grocery orders. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for online groceries has increased with a more diversified group of consumers discovering such services. Shoppers demand a wide assortment of high-quality and fresh products, and rapid deliveries, as well as maximum convenience and service at competitive prices. At the same time, food retailers are continuously facing new competitors entering the market. In response, Vanderlande has created its latest evolution.

At its core, HOMEPICK is based on a goods-toperson (GtP) picking solution that makes use of ADAPTO, Vanderlande’s unique 3D, shuttle-based automated storage and retrieval system (AS/RS). It is the ideal solution for food retailers that want to realise economies of scale through centralised fulfilment centres (CFCs). The cohesive system design is modern and straightforward, and the operation is easy to understand. By using ADAPTO and modular workstations, HOMEPICK’s scalability also makes it future-proof. The sequenced flows of orders ensure the right order per delivery route and maximum delivery performance, which results in significant time and cost savings.

Owing to its state-of-the-art configuration, HOMEPICK guarantees a high picking efficiency, shorter lead times, higher accuracy, improved levels of consumer satisfaction, and an excellent ROI. It also supports an omni-channel approach and can seamlessly match any desired growth strategy.

“The drive towards automation has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, as the demand for online groceries has soared and the overdependence on labour has become more evident,” explains Vanderlande’s Executive Vice President Warehousing and Parcel, Terry Verkuijlen.

“Many food retailers are redefining their strategies for online groceries, and in such an environment, HOMEPICK is the ideal choice to improve their operational performance. In addition, HOMEPICK not only showcases Vanderlande’s capabilities as an innovator, but also how we listen to the market, and seek to further enhance our offering in close partnership with our customers.”