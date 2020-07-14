SnapFulfil rises above the pandemic cloud with client wins

Jul 14, 2020 Ed Holden

Warehouse technology provider SnapFulfil is beating the pandemic blues with a string of new business wins in both the UK and US

In the past eight weeks the cloud-based warehouse management system (WMS) provider, has enjoyed a significant uplift in enquiries and quickly onboarded five new clients – particularly because its implementation and support teams excel in remote augmentation.

The latest include Newcastle-upon-Tyne based DC Iron, which has also seen demand soar for its wrought iron components during the pandemic - with June's figures 50% up and a record for the company - plus Tipton company Furdeco 2 Person Home Delivery that stands out as a white glove provider of large ticket delivery and fulfilment requirements for top furniture retailers.

Other recent account wins for SnapFulfil in the US include order fulfilment specialist Resurge, plus consumer brands Watch Gang and Lashliner.

Market leading DC Iron has signed up to a five year SaaS (Software as a Service) contract and begins proceedings with 13 licensed users.The first UK company to make ordering wrought iron components really easy, DC Iron has moved to optimise its warehousing and distribution efficiencies and chose SnapFulfil WMS because of its renowned flexibility, functionality and configurability.

Established in 1997, the family run business carries substantial stocks in its 35,000 sq.ft warehouse ready for next day UK delivery - and increasingly ships internationally – so with 20% year-on-year growth and the e-commerce business booming sought a shift from onerous manual and paper-based procedures to digital automation.

Scott Collins, Marketing Director at DC Iron, explains: “The business has recently progressed from our traditional bedrock of B2B fabricators and engineers to include retail and D2C customers looking to do it themselves. Consequently, our decision to invest in a smart and adaptable WMS solution that can grow with us makes sense all round and will really improve our efficiencies, processes, order prioritisation and picking capacity, as well as giving us a total management solution.

“It integrates seamlessly with our existing ERP system and what we really like about SnapFulfil is that you get an advanced, Tier 1 WMS that is constantly improving with regular functionality updates, but the service levels and attention to detail of a young, hungry provider still trying to make its mark.”

Furdeco is the delivery face of online retailer clients like Tesco, Furniture Village and Harveys and begins with nine users, but with the flexibility to scale up to 14. Always keen to integrate the most innovative, reliable and user friendly technology, they see SnapFulfil as the ideal WMS partner for optimising efficiencies in their centrally located 100,000 sq.ft warehouse.

Andrew Turner, Head of Change Management & New Business at Furdeco, says: “Our core business of pre-sold orders has evolved rapidly of late to include storage and reverse logistics for the complete fulfilment cycle, so the SnapFulfil WMS will enable us to reduce wastage, eliminate human error, plus give the stock and location accuracy and integrity we increasingly need.

“It will also allow us to greatly expand on our reporting and continuous improvement data processes, plus with a move to European deliveries imminent as well, even more so our drive to be best in class needs appropriately high levels of support tools and procedures.