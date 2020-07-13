Blue Yonder and Uber Freight Partner to accelerate digital transformation in the supply chain

Jul 13, 2020 Ed Holden

Blue Yonder and Uber Freight have announced a partnership designed to help businesses build efficient and transparent global supply chains at a crucial time.

Digital transformation initiatives have accelerated over the last few months, as enterprises that ship goods embrace flexible operations to keep up with shifting demand. Quickly recovering from supply shortages and creating a resilient business for the long term requires a well-managed, digitised supply chain, including freight transportation.

As volatility increases across freight transportation markets, Blue Yonder and Uber Freight are working together to meet businesses’ varied logistics needs, creating new ways to ensure shippers can instantly tap into real-time services and a reliable capacity network, within the tools they already use. Uber Freight will integrate directly within the Blue Yonder Luminate Platform to power the dynamic pricing discovery solution to provide instant quoting of real-time market-based prices and instant booking capabilities up to two weeks in advance of loads.

“Uber Freight’s partnership with Blue Yonder will provide businesses the innovative tools they need to implement digital transformation in their freight process, enabling end-to-end visibility from planning to execution,” said Laurent Hautefeuille, Head of Business Development at Uber Freight. “Together, we’re making our tech-forward approach to freight – from real-time pricing to instant capacity – available to more businesses looking for more foresight and control of their operations in today’s dynamic market.”

Blue Yonder’s Luminate Platform is powered by Microsoft Azure and combines rich internal and external data from across a customer’s digital supply chain assets to allow for smarter, more actionable artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)-based business decisions.

Using an API, the dynamic pricing discovery solution will enable businesses who use the Blue Yonder transportation management solution to tap into automated execution, dynamic routing guides, and Uber Freight’s capacity network of over 50,000 freight carriers in the U.S. and Europe.

“At Blue Yonder we want to empower companies with real-time data to make informed, intelligent, profitable decisions, ultimately accelerating global business growth and we know Uber Freight is aligned with this mission,” said Terry Norton, Vice President, 3PL & Transportation at Blue Yonder. “We’re thrilled to amplify our offering with their freight network density and unique real-time pricing to give our customers an edge in this challenging market.”