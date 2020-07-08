Centric transfers Oracle JD Edwards business unit to Steltix

Jul 08, 2020 Ed Holden

Centric IT Solutions transferred its Oracle JD Edwards business unit to the Oracle Platinum Partner Steltix on 1 July 2020.

The Steltix group of companies focuses on the Oracle JD Edwards business and has 150 employees throughout Europe. In future, Centric Germany will concentrate on its original SAP HCM business segments and its own solutions for the retail sector. From July, the JD Edwards specialist consultants from Centric will continue their projects as employees of Steltix Deutschland GmbH and will remain fully at the disposal of Centric customers in the usual manner.

Steven Wernike, Managing Director of Centric IT Solutions GmbH, explains the objectives of the restructuring: “We are concentrating on our core business in order to keep up with quickening pace of innovation of the product manufacturers. Centric and Steltix have been collaborating in a wide range of projects for some time, and our respective add-on product portfolios complement each other really well. By consistently pooling the expertise across the two companies, we can always offer our customers precisely the highly specialised product expertise and experienced expert teams they need for their projects, even as the demands of their system environment grow.”

Fabian Klose, Managing Director of Steltix Deutschland GmbH, is delighted about the competent JD Edwards consultants who will be joining the company: “The experienced experts from Centric really enhance our team. Of course, we are also looking forward to working together with the former Centric customers, whose projects we will continue seamlessly with the familiar contact persons. We are sure that all of our customers will benefit from the expanded team. This will allow us to offer the companies that use JD Edwards even more resources with pooled expertise for their projects of any size.”

Top right: Steven Wernike, Managing Director of Centric IT Solutions GmbH.