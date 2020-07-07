Glaston wins automotive order to leading supplier of products for the leisure and mobile transportation industries

Jul 07, 2020 Ed Holden

Glaston Group has closed a deal for a B’CHAMP pre-processing line, a Glaston Matrix serial bending furnace and high-performance laminating equipment with US based company Lippert Components Inc., a leading supplier of components to the recreational vehicle industry.

The order is booked in Glaston’s Q2/2020 order book. The lines will be delivered during the last quarter of 2020 and first quarter of 2021.



As a valued customer and partner, Lippert Components Inc. has continually invested in the latest technology in order to bring innovative products and solutions to the market. Founded in 1956, the company is today a leading supplier of components to the recreational vehicle (RV), Marine, ATV and building products industries, as well as adjacent industries including bus, cargo and rail, and heavy trucks.

The growing interest for family oriented outdoor activities and camping is reflected in a strong demand for recreational vehicles. “The Glaston portfolio is well-positioned to support a number of key market segments and we are both excited and honored that Lippert Components has chosen Glaston to support their ambitious growth strategy”, says Michael Schmidt, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, North America.

Glaston's comprehensive product portfolio and flexibility enable the company to cover several of the customer’s demands. “Our Matrix serial bending furnace is the choice when looking for superior windshield quality, flexible production as well as reliable and energy-efficient operation. In addition, the B’CHAMP line for high quality edge processing and drilling offers maximum part shape flexibility at the highest quality level and output. Efficient, flexible production at high utilisation rates is secured by the short changeover times and high degree of automation”, explains Robert Prange, SVP, Glaston Automotive and Emerging Technologies.

“We are excited to partner with Glaston on this project and further strengthen our relationship. The service and support from the Glaston team was a key factor in our decision making process. We greatly appreciate and respect the quality of equipment and service the Glaston team delivers“, says Tim Widner, Director of Glass Fabrication at Lippert Components Inc.

Lippert Components operates from over 70 facilities located throughout the United States, Canada, Ireland, Holland the UK and Italy and employs more than 9,000 persons.