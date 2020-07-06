Logistics newcomer keeps ‘eyes on’ with labour-saving transport management system

Jul 06, 2020 Ed Holden

Newly formed logistics operator Synergix has installed a Mandata TMS system to consolidate each of its key business functions and reports significant savings on personnel - before even the first load is shipped.

Based in High Wycombe and formed by long-standing industry practitioners, Anthony Champness and Jon Payne, Synergix is starting with around 30 vehicles, to provide a next-day and nightly groupage, and full and part-load service from the greater London and midlands regions.



Co-Director Anthony Champness explains: “We wanted to create a logistics service which gives our customers ‘eyes-on’ control along every inch of the supply chain. To do this, we knew we had to find a system which could integrate each element of the operation, e.g. sub-contractors, set-ups, planning, job-viewing, vehicle location, PODs, delivery notes, invoicing etc., in such a way that we can access and view everything in real time and report back to each customer.”



According to Anthony, this was easily achieved by Mandata’s TMS package - including Manifest App, phone tracking, cross-docking and pallet network integration - and while configuring the system to suit their own operation, Synergix realised that because of the efficiencies achieved, the three planning staff positions they had allowed for could be reduced to just one.



“Effectively,” he adds “using Mandata’s system saved us looking for two ‘experienced heads’ in planning, plotting and mapping, which means the Mandata system will pay for itself in the first month of operation.”



Operating from High Wycombe and Hinckley and with a target to achieve at least £5m turnover within the first 2 years, Synergix will expand on their food, fashion, pharma, components and general haulage service by integrating with the UK and European pallet networks to create a diverse logistics operation with every job booked and handled by the Mandata system.



“As we move forward,” continues Anthony “we will proactively chase and monitor every load from its source to its delivery point, with regular updates being relayed to each customer. In achieving this, we will incorporate Mandata’s Subbie and Cross-Docking modules to gain added visibility and control over our sub-contractor partners, while ensuring real-time monitoring of every pallet in our care.”



Until recently, Anthony Champness and Jon Payne worked together over 17 years for a global transport and logistics leader. Now, says Anthony, their mission is to build a logistics company with a difference and upon whom every customer can confidently rely.



“In this business” he concludes, “people often make promises on which they find it hard to deliver. With the flexibility and flow of this versatile management system however, we are confident that every promise made by Synergix will be kept.”