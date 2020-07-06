AVEVA positioned as 2020 Asset Performance Management leader

Jul 06, 2020 Ed Holden

AVEVA, the engineering and industrial software solutions provider, has been named a market leader in the Verdantix 2020 Green Quadrant for Asset Performance Management (APM) Solutions.

The report is targeted at heads of maintenance, reliability engineering, operations and safety providing a detailed assessment of the most prominent global vendors of APM solutions. It assessed 11 vendors on 116 criteria, surveyed 284 engineering and maintenance managers, reviewed functionality in live product demos and undertook 10 in-depth customer interviews. This was AVEVA’s inaugural year of participation in this report.

“AVEVA’s credentials in the APM market are impressive,” commented David Metcalfe the CEO of Verdantix. “We found them to have a much broader technology portfolio than the majority of their competitors, and as a result, able to add value by seeking to enhance real-time industrial risk management – a more strategic goal than avoiding asset failure and unplanned outages - none of the other APM vendors offer such a credible set of control of work applications”.

Based on the Green Quadrant analysis, Verdantix also commended AVEVA for delivering core usage scenarios for APM software, including visually engaging interfaces to support multiple user groups and strong functionality for asset health monitoring and early failure prediction. Consequently, AVEVA’s APM software offerings were ranked in the top three for six of the eight usage scenarios assessed by Verdantix and achieved the highest score for digital twins. AVEVA was also recognized for its multi-experience ability with interactive user interfaces resulting in a joint highest score, for its mobile apps, augmented reality, wide screen control center displays and 3D digital twin models.

“Today AVEVA’s comprehensive APM portfolio is tailored for organizations aiming to use digital technologies to deliver an integrated approach to industrial risk management. It enables customers to realize greater levels of reliability, availability, safety and efficiency in operating their capital assets, as well as move from reactive and predictive maintenance to prescriptive maintenance,” commented Kim Custeau, VP Asset Performance, AVEVA. “We are delighted to have been recognised as the vendor with the strongest software capabilities. This recognition, coupled with the depth and breadth of our APM functionality explains why the largest enterprises in process industries such as BASF, Duke Energy, Suncor, Total, Frito and NY City Water are loyal customers. Our portfolio addresses the OT/IT gap thereby connecting organizations with cloud-based solutions for APM in real-time,” Custeau concluded.

Demand for APM software has increased significantly over the last five years in particular. Verdantix analysis found that global spending across all industries on APM software, content and related services reached $2.3 billion in 2019. Industrial organisations can achieve more success when working with AVEVA, who has a portfolio of vendor agonistic software capabilities efficiently operating alongside their existing solutions. Organisations globally that utilise AVEVA software, are experiencing less development and deployment issues with the one vendor that can address many business challenges in its single portfolio.